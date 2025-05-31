Pro Kabaddi Auction 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PKL 2025 Auction Live? Full Streaming And Telecast Details Inside

The stage is set for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 Auction, and the anticipation is sky-high. With over 500 players going under the hammer and a redefined Final Bid Match (FBM) rule, this year’s auction promises more strategy, surprises, and fierce bidding wars than ever before. But as kabaddi fever grips fans across India, one pressing question stands out—where and how can you watch the PKL 2025 auction live?

When and Where Is the PKL 2025 Auction Happening?

The PKL Season 12 Auction takes place in Mumbai over two action-packed days—May 31 and June 1. The first session kicks off at 7:00 PM IST on May 31, followed by a 10:00 AM IST start on June 1.

This year's auction isn't just a selection process—it's a spectacle. With iconic names like Pawan Sehrawat, Fazel Atrachali, Naveen Kumar, and Mohammadreza Shadloui up for grabs, fans won’t want to miss a second.

How to Watch the PKL 2025 Auction Live on TV?

For television viewers, the PKL 2025 auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Multiple channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports Select, are expected to cover the event in both English and Hindi.

The broadcast will feature expert commentary, real-time squad updates, and post-bid analysis—making it the ultimate kabaddi viewing experience.

Is There Live Streaming Available for the PKL Auction 2025?

Yes! You can live stream the entire PKL 2025 auction on the JioCinema app and website. Whether you’re on the go or prefer streaming from your smart TV, mobile, or laptop, JioCinema ensures seamless access to every bid and twist of this high-stakes kabaddi showdown.

The app is available for free download on Android and iOS, and no subscription is needed to stream the auction. Just open the app, navigate to the PKL section, and you're good to go.

Why Should You Tune In to the PKL Auction Live?

This isn’t just another auction—it’s a game-changer.

With all 12 franchises strategizing to build a championship-winning squad, every bid tells a story. The revised Final Bid Match (FBM) rule adds a tactical edge, allowing teams to retain former players for one or even two seasons, if they match the final bid amount.

Teams like UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates, and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be under the microscope as they balance their salary purse with a mix of experience and emerging talent.

Who Are the Big Names in the PKL 2025 Auction Pool?

Some of the top Indian and international kabaddi stars expected to fetch big bucks include:

Pawan Sehrawat – The most expensive player in PKL history.

Arjun Deshwal – Jaipur’s raiding machine.

Fazel Atrachali – The Iranian wall and a defensive maestro.

Naveen Kumar – The “Naveen Express” makes his first-ever auction appearance.

Mohammadreza Shadloui – A fan-favorite and game-changer on the mat.

With these players up for grabs, the PKL 2025 auction is must-watch sports drama.

How Much Money Do Teams Have Left?

Each team had a starting purse of ₹5 crore, adjusted based on retained players. Here’s a quick snapshot of some team balances:

Bengaluru Bulls: ₹4.12 Cr left

Dabang Delhi K.C.: ₹4.56 Cr left

UP Yoddhas: ₹1.86 Cr left (2 FBMs)

Tamil Thalaivas: ₹2.55 Cr left

With all teams allowed up to three FBM cards, barring UP Yoddhas (2 FBMs), expect bidding wars and strategic plays throughout.

Why Is the PKL 2025 Auction Crucial for the Season Ahead?

With Season 12 expected to start in August 2025, this auction is the foundation for each franchise’s title aspirations. The mix of young blood, proven legends, and a clever auction format is bound to shape how teams perform over the coming months.

For fans and analysts alike, the live auction offers real-time insight into team strategies, form guides, and future stars.