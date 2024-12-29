Pro Kabaddi League 2024 FINAL Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch PKL HL Vs PP Final Match Live On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

PKL Final 2024: The grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 is all set to unfold on Sunday at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune. The Patna Pirates, aiming to secure a record-extending fourth PKL title, will face the Haryana Steelers, who seek their maiden championship victory. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST and will be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and telecast across Star Sports channels.

Pirates’ Quest for Glory

Patna Pirates, three-time champions, last lifted the PKL trophy in 2017. They came close in Season 8 but narrowly lost to Dabang Delhi by a single point. This season, the Pirates have been led by their exceptional raider, Devank Dalal, the top raider of PKL 2024 with 296 raid points in 24 matches. Complementing their attack, defender Ankit Jaglan has been a standout performer, tied for the most tackle points this season alongside Mohammadreza Shadloui of the Steelers and Nitesh Kumar of Tamil Thalaivas.

The Pirates finished fourth in the group stage but proved their mettle in the knockouts, defeating U Mumba in the eliminators and Dabang Delhi in the semi-finals to book their spot in the final.

Steelers’ Stronghold

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have been a dominant force this season. Topping the group standings, they powered past UP Yoddhas in the semi-finals to secure their second consecutive final appearance. While they lost last season's final to Puneri Paltan, this year’s Steelers have been bolstered by a rock-solid defence led by Mohammadreza Shadloui and Rahul Sethpal.

Head-to-Head History

In their 13 PKL encounters so far, the Haryana Steelers have a slight edge with seven wins compared to the Pirates' five. The Steelers also bested the Pirates twice during this season’s league stages, winning 37-32 and 42-36. A memorable 41-all tie between the teams back in Season 5 adds to the rivalry’s rich history.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FINAL Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match:

When will the FINAL Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match be played?

The HS vs PP will be played on December 29, Sunday.

Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Final Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match be played?

The match will be played in Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune

At what time will the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Final Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match begin?

The match will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Final Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match?

The match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Final Pro Kabaddi League 2024-25 match via live streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar App and website in India.

As the Pirates chase their fourth title and the Steelers aim for redemption, the PKL 2024 final promises to be an electrifying showdown.