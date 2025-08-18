Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2947985https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/pro-kabaddi-league-haryana-steelers-announce-jaideep-dahiya-as-captain-for-season-12-check-full-squad-2947985.html
NewsOther Sports
HARYANA STEELERS

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Announce Jaideep Dahiya As Captain For Season 12; Check Full Squad

Haryana Steelers have announced their captain and vice-captain ahead of season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which will be held across four cities from August 29.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Haryana Steelers have announced their captain and vice-captain for PKL 2025 season
  • New captain and vice-captain to work with head coach Manpreet Singh
  • Haryana Steelers are the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Announce Jaideep Dahiya As Captain For Season 12; Check Full SquadPic credit: Haryana Steelers

Haryana Steelers, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have announced Jaideep Dahiya as captain for the upcoming season 12 of the tournament. Rahul Sethpal will serve as the vice-captain of the Haryana Steelers in the upcoming PKL 2025, which will be held across four cities from August 29. 

Both Jaideep and Rahul will work with head coach Manpreet Singh to build a strategy to defend their title in the upcoming season of PKL. 

#HaqqSeHaryanvi #NonStopHaryanvi #DhaakadBoys pic.twitter.com/v44nivR7Dz

Speaking about the announcement, Steelers Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh said that both Dahiya and Sethpal bring in unity and quick decision-making to the mat. The experienced coach also said that the duo have been an inspiration to the team, both on and off the mat.

"Kabaddi is a game that demands unity and quick decision-making, and both Jaideep and Rahul bring those qualities to the mat. Both have been essential to our success last season, on and off the mat.
Their discipline, consistency and exceptional performances inspired the squad and set the benchmark on how we want to tackle this season," said Manpreet. 

"With new vigour and focus, the Dhaakad Boys are back this season - we are confident to defend our title and lifting the trophy again," he added. 

ALSO READ: From Tea Stall To Kabaddi Glory: Puneri Paltan Star Aslam Inamdar Reflects On His Journey Ahead Of PKL Season 12

 

Haryana Steelers Squad For Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Shivam Patare, Vinay Tevathia, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Mayank Saini, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Vikas Jadhav

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Ritik Gurjar, Zubair Malik, Hardeep Kandola
Ankit Dhull, Sachin Dahiya, N Manikandan

All-rounders: Ashish Narwal, Sahil Narwal 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK