Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers Announce Jaideep Dahiya As Captain For Season 12; Check Full Squad

Haryana Steelers, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), have announced Jaideep Dahiya as captain for the upcoming season 12 of the tournament. Rahul Sethpal will serve as the vice-captain of the Haryana Steelers in the upcoming PKL 2025, which will be held across four cities from August 29.

Both Jaideep and Rahul will work with head coach Manpreet Singh to build a strategy to defend their title in the upcoming season of PKL.



Speaking about the announcement, Steelers Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh said that both Dahiya and Sethpal bring in unity and quick decision-making to the mat. The experienced coach also said that the duo have been an inspiration to the team, both on and off the mat.

"Kabaddi is a game that demands unity and quick decision-making, and both Jaideep and Rahul bring those qualities to the mat. Both have been essential to our success last season, on and off the mat.

Their discipline, consistency and exceptional performances inspired the squad and set the benchmark on how we want to tackle this season," said Manpreet.

"With new vigour and focus, the Dhaakad Boys are back this season - we are confident to defend our title and lifting the trophy again," he added.



Haryana Steelers Squad For Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Shivam Patare, Vinay Tevathia, Shahan Sha Mohammed, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Mayank Saini, Jayasoorya NS, Vishal Tate, Vikas Jadhav

Defenders: Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Rahul Ahri, Ritik Gurjar, Zubair Malik, Hardeep Kandola

Ankit Dhull, Sachin Dahiya, N Manikandan

All-rounders: Ashish Narwal, Sahil Narwal