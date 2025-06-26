Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: Team-Wise Squad Analysis, Star Signings, And Season Outlook

As Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 approaches, all 12 franchises have assembled their squads and are gearing up for what promises to be the most competitive season yet. With retained stars, experienced head coaches, and exciting new additions, each team is ready to battle for the coveted PKL championship. Let's dive into how each squad is positioned for the upcoming season.

Bengal Warriorz full squad

The Season 7 champions are looking formidable with their explosive attacking lineup. Star acquisition Devank Dalal, who shone brightly in Season 11, will spearhead their raiding department, while defensive stalwarts Nitesh Kumar and Mayur Jagannath Kadam will anchor their defense. The Warriorz are perfectly positioned to challenge for another title.

Raiders: Sushil Kambrekar (right raider), Vishwas S (raider), Manprit (right raider), Punit Kumar (left raider), Rachit Kumar (right raider), Jang Kun Lee (F), Omid Khojasteh Mohammadshah (F), Himanshu, Devank

Defenders: Yash Malik (left corner), Manjeet (left cover), Deep Kumar (right cover), Amandeep (right corner), Ankit, Sandeep (right corner), Harander (right corner), Parteek (left cover), Mayur Jagannath Kadam (right cover), Ashish (left corner), Nitesh Kumar

All-rounders: Moolchandra Singh, Shivansh Thakur. Head Coach: Naveen Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls full squad

The Season 6 champions are determined to bounce back stronger than ever. With smart acquisitions like Akash Shinde leading their attack and Dheeraj strengthening their left cover position, the Bulls have built a balanced squad. The addition of Iranian talents Ahmadreza Asgari and Alireza Mirzaeian adds international flair to their campaign.

Raiders: Manjeet, Pankaj, Pirati Srisivatejesh (left raider), Ganesha B. Hanamantagol (right raider), Aashish Malik (right raider), Shubham Bitake, Mahipal, Akash Santosh Shinde

Defenders: Lucky Kumar (right cover), Deepak S (left corner), Shubham Rahate (left cover), Manish, Satyappa Matti (right cover), Ankush (left corner), Sanjay (right cover), Yogesh (right corner)

All-rounders: Chandranaik M, Amit Singh Thakur, Sahil Suhas Rane, Sachin, Ahmadreza Asgari (F), Alireza Mirzaeian (F), Dheeraj. Head Coach: BC Ramesh

Dabang Delhi K.C. full squad

The Season 8 winners are primed for another title run with a star-studded lineup. Ashu Malik continues to be their raiding talisman, while the legendary Fazel Atrachali brings his championship experience to their defense. The addition of Neeraj Narwal and versatile Arkam Shaikh gives them multiple tactical options.

Raiders: Mohit (right raider), Anil Gurjar, Vijay, Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Akshit (left raider), Neeraj Narwal, Ashu Malik

Defenders: Sandeep (left cover), Anurag (left corner), Raman Singh (right corner), Mohit (left cover), Saurabh Nandal (left corner), Gaurav Chhillar (right cover), Surjeet Singh (right cover), Amirhossein Bastami (F) (right corner), Fazel Atrachali (F) (left corner)

All-rounders: Amit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Naveen, Arkam Shaikh. Head Coach: Joginder Narwal

Gujarat Giants full squad

The Giants have made the biggest statement by securing Mohammadreza Shadloui as their marquee player. Combined with raider Ajith V Kumar and a solid defensive unit featuring Milad Jabbari and Lucky Sharma, they're ready to transform their finalists' tag into championship glory.

Raiders: Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Himanshu (right raider), Shridhar Ananda Kadam (right raider), Ankit, K Harish, Ajith V Kumar

Defenders: Amit, Sumit, K Harish, Rohit Kumar (left cover), Milad Jabbari (right cover), Lucky Sharma (right cover), Shubham Kumar (left cover)

All-rounders: Himanshu Yadav, Visvanth V, Nitin Panwar, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (F). Head Coach: Jaivir Sharma

Haryana Steelers full squad

The defending champions enter Season 12 with confidence and continuity. Captain Jaideep leads a well-balanced squad, while the addition of star raider Naveen Kumar adds firepower to their attack. With most of their title-winning core intact, they're favorites to achieve back-to-back championships.

Raiders: Vikas Ramadas Jadhav (right raider), Vinay, Shivam Anil Patare (left raider), Jaya Soorya NS (left raider), Vishal S. Tate (right raider), Mayank Saini, Ghanshyam Roka Magar (F), Shahan Sha Mohammed (F), Naveen Kumar

Defenders: Jaideep (left cover), Manikandan N (right cover), Rahul Sethpal (right corner), Ankit (right corner), Sachin (right cover), Ritik (left cover), Hardeep (left corner), Rahul (left corner), Zubair (right cover)

All-rounders: Sahil, Ashish. Head Coach: Manpreet Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers full squad

The two-time champions are ready to add another title to their collection. With Nitin Kumar Dhankhar leading their raiding charge and defensive stalwart Reza Mirbagheri providing stability, the Panthers have assembled a squad capable of challenging the best. Their mix of experience and youth makes them a team to watch.

Raiders: Sombir, Ritik Sharma, Sahil, Vinay, Meetu, Ali Samadi Choubtarash (F), Manjeet, Uday Parte, Nitin Kumar (right raider)

Defenders: Abhishek KS (left cover), Ronak Singh (right corner), Nitin Kumar (right cover), Reza Mirbagheri (F), Deepanshu (right corner), Aryan (left corner), Sahil Deshwal (left cover), Mohit (right cover), Aashish Kumar (right cover),

All-rounders: Nitin Rawal. Head Coach: Narender Redhu

Patna Pirates full squad

The most successful franchise in PKL history is determined to reclaim its throne. With their core intact and the addition of experienced campaigner Maninder Singh, the Pirates are well-equipped for another championship run. Ankit Jaglan's all-around abilities and the defensive solidity of Hamid Mirzaei Nader make them serious contenders.

Raiders: Ayan, Deepak, Sahil Patil, Sudhakar M, Milan, Ankit, Mandeep, Maninder Singh

Defenders: Hamid Mirzaei Nader (F), Navdeep, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Saurabh, Prianshu, Sombir, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav (right cover), Amin Ghorbani (F) (right corner), Sanket Sawant (left cover), Deepak Rajender Singh (right cover)

All-rounders: Ankit. Head Coach: Anup Kumar

Puneri Paltan full squad

The Season 10 champions are determined to return to their winning ways. With their core group of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Abinesh Nadarajan leading the charge, and the addition of versatile Gurdeep and experienced Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, the Paltan is ready to storm back into championship contention.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Abhishek Tukaram Gunge (right raider), Stuwart Singh (right raider), Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (F), Milad Mohajer (F), Sachin

Defenders: Gaurav Khatri (right corner), Abinesh Nadarajan (right cover), Dadaso Shivaji Pujari (right corner), Sanjay Enania (right corner), Rakesh (left corner), Vaibhav S. Rabade (right cover), Rohan Ashok Tupare, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohd. Amaan (left corner)

All-rounders: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Gurdeep. Head Coach: Ajay Thakur

Tamil Thalaivas full squad

The Thalaivas have assembled their strongest squad yet, headlined by star raider Arjun Deshwal and all-rounder Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. With Iranian defender Alireza Khalili strengthening their defense, this could be the season where they finally make their mark in PKL history.

Raiders: Narender, Dhiraj Ravindra Bailmare, Vishal Chahal (right raider), Yogesh Yadav, Abhiraj Manoj Pawar (left raider), Rohit Kumar Beniwal (left raider), Arjun Deshwal

Defenders: Himanshu (left corner), Sagar (right corner), Aashish (left cover), Anuj Kaluram Gawade (left cover), Nitesh Kumar (left corner), Ronak (right cover), Tarun (right cover), Mohit (left corner), Alireza Khalili (F) (right corner)

All-rounders: Moein Safaghi (F), Suresh Jadhav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Head Coach: Sanjeev Baliyan

Telugu Titans full squad

The Titans are hungry to break into the playoffs and have strengthened their squad significantly. With Bharat Hooda's all-round capabilities and Shubham Shinde's defensive prowess, combined with their retained core, they're ready to challenge the established order and make their presence felt.

Raiders: Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Praful Sudam Zaware (left raider), Jai Bhagwan, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal

Defenders: Ajit Pandurang Pawar (left cover), Sagar (right cover), Ankit (left corner), Avi Duhan (right cover), Bantu (left corner), Rahul Dagar (left corner), Aman (left corner), AmirHossein Ejlali (F) (right corner), Shubham Shinde (right corner)

All-rounders: Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ganesh Parki (F), Vijay Malik, Bharat. Head Coach: Krishan Kumar Hooda

U Mumba full squad

Fresh from their playoff appearance, U Mumba is riding high on confidence. With their core intact and the addition of dynamic all-rounder Aanil Mohan, they're looking to take the next step. Their balanced squad with strong raiders like Ajit Chouhan and solid defenders like Sunil Kumar makes them a formidable opponent.

Raiders: Ajit Chouhan, Satish Kannan (right raider), Mukeshkannan S, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Sandeep Kumar,

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Deepak Kundu (left corner), Lokesh Ghosliya (left corner), Sunny (left cover), Mukilan Shanmugam (left cover), Ravi (right cover), Rinku (right corner), Parvesh Bhainswal (left cover)

All-rounders: Rohit, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (F), Amarjeet, Mohammad Ghorbani (F), Aanil Mohan. Head Coach: Anil Chaprana

UP Yoddhas full squad

UP Yoddhas decided to keep raiders Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagana Gowda HR, Shivam Chaudhary, defenders Sahul Kumar, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Jayesh Vikas Mahajan, Gangaram and Sachin ahead of the PKL Season 12 Player Auction. The Yoddhas then signed raider Guman Singh for INR 1.073 crore at the auction. They further bolstered their squad by roping in Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (INR 20 lacs), Korean raider Dong Geon Lee (INR 13.50 lacs) on Day 2 of the auction to assemble an impressive squad for PKL Season 12.

Raiders: Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Keshav Kumar, Gagana Gowda HR (right raider), Shivam Chaudhary (left raider), Jatin (right raider), Pranay Vinay Rane, Dong Geon Lee (F), Guman Singh

Defenders: Ashu Singh (right cover), Jayesh Vikas Mahajan (left corner), Gangaram (left cover), Sachin (right cover), Sahul Kumar (right corner), Sumit (left corner), Hitesh (right corner), Ronak (left cover), Mahender Singh (left cover), Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi (F) (left corner)

Head Coach: Jasveer Singh