SABU

Pro Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60: Report

Professional wrestling legend Sabu recently performed against Joey Janela in his retirement match.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 10:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pro Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60: Report Pic credit: X (Twitter)

In a tragic development, professional wrestling legend Sabu is no more. The former ECW and WWE star reportedly died at the age of 60.

As per PWInsider report, ECW legend Sabu passed away on May 11. It comes just weeks after he competed in his 'retirement match' against Joey Janela during the WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas.

More to follow...

