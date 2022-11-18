topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
PUNERI PALTAN VS HARYANA STEELERS

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Know when, where, and how to watch the live streaming and Dream11 Prediction of the Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 match between Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 02:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

After another breakk of one day, Pro Kabaddi League action resumes today on Friday (November 18) with Puneri Paltan taking on Haryana Steelers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. It is expected to be a cracker of a contest as both sides registered victories in their previous games. While raider Aslam Inamdar will lead the charge for the Pune side, the Steelers will bank on raider Manjeet.

In their last match, Puneri Paltan won a comprehensive game, beating Bengal Warriors in that match. Akash Shinde coming back superbly in the match would have given a dose of confidence to captain Fazel Atrachali. 

Steelers also had a good last match, registering a win. They will bank on Manjeet and Meetu Mehender to pull off a win over the Paltan gang. 

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played on November 18, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PUN vs HAR Dream11 Prediction Team 

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan and Jaideep Kuldeep.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal.

Raiders: Manjeet, Mohit Goyat and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Manjeet 

Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

Live Tv

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana SteelersPuneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers news updatePuneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers dream11Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers updatePuneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers live streamingPuneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites