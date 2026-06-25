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'Punished for winning the group': Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann criticises FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout schedule

Germany secured first place in Group E after collecting enough points to guarantee qualification before the end of the group stage. However, the four-time world champions will not know the identity of their Round of 32 opponents until the conclusion of several other group matches later this week. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 08:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
'Punished for winning the group': Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann criticises FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout schedule
Image Credit: IANS

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