Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka thanked FIFA for its partnership and reaffirmed the broadcaster's long-term commitment to growing football in India.
In a letter addressed to "Team FIFA" on 19 July 2026, Goenka described the collaboration as "a beautiful journey" that had helped bring the passion and spirit of football closer to millions of fans across the country.
He said the partnership represented a significant milestone in Zee's efforts to strengthen India's football ecosystem, adding that both organisations had worked together to expand the sport's reach and make football an integral part of the country's sporting culture.
"Together, we have embarked on a shared mission to take football to every corner of India, inspiring billions of fans and creating new opportunities for the sport to flourish," Goenka wrote.
Reiterating Zee's commitment to the partnership, the CEO said the company remained focused on building a lasting relationship with FIFA and believed the collaboration was only at the beginning of its journey.
Goenka also expressed his gratitude to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the wider FIFA family for their trust, collaboration and continued support throughout the partnership.
Beyond FIFA, he acknowledged the contribution of viewers and subscribers across India, saying their enthusiasm and loyalty had encouraged Zee to deliver the best possible football viewing experience during the tournament.
He also thanked advertisers, distribution partners, affiliates and other business partners, whose support helped turn the broadcaster's football vision into reality.
Goenka reserved special praise for the presenters and football experts, noting that their insights and analysis had enhanced the viewing experience and deepened fans' appreciation of the game.
The CEO concluded by recognising the efforts of Zee's employees, crediting Team 'Z' for transforming an ambitious vision into a successful venture through their dedication and hard work.
Looking to the future, Goenka said Zee remained committed to inspiring the next generation of football fans in India and expressed hope that the country would one day earn its place on football's biggest stage.
"The journey of football in India has only just begun," he wrote, adding that the broadcaster looked forward to celebrating the day when India competes at the FIFA World Cup.
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