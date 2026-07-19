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Punit Goenka hails FIFA partnership, reaffirms Zee's long-term commitment to football in India ahead of World Cup 2026 final

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka said the partnership with FIFA represented a significant milestone in Zee's efforts to strengthen India's football ecosystem, adding that both organisations had worked together to expand the sport's reach and make football an integral part of the country's sporting culture.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Avinash Kumar
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Punit Goenka hails FIFA partnership, reaffirms Zee's long-term commitment to football in India ahead of World Cup 2026 final
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