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Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, father booked after Cook alleges assault and Illegal confinement

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh and his retired IPS officer father have been booked after their cook accused them of assault, abuse and illegal confinement at their Bhopal residence. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation, while neither Shashank Singh nor his father has issued a public response so far.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, father booked after Cook alleges assault and Illegal confinement
Image Credit: IANS/ X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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