/Punjab Kings star Shashank Singh, father booked after Cook alleges assault and Illegal confinement

Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh and his father, retired Special Director General (DG) of Police Shailesh Singh, have been booked by the Ratibad Police in Bhopal after their domestic cook accused them of assault, verbal abuse and illegal confinement. The family's driver has also been investigation is underway.
The complaint was filed by 31-year-old Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, who had recently joined the Singh family's household as a cook.
According to the complaint, Tomar was hired with the promise of a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food and accommodation. He also claimed he was assured assistance in securing a government job in the future.
However, Tomar alleged that within days of joining, he was subjected to verbal abuse and mental harassment over the quality of the food he prepared. After deciding to quit the job, he claimed his mobile phone was confiscated and he was prevented from leaving the residence.
The complainant further alleged that when he asked for his phone back, he locked himself inside a room out of fear. He claimed that after opening the door, he was assaulted by Shashank Singh, his father and the family's driver. He also alleged that other family members joined in the assault.
Tomar alleged that he was made to pay ₹1,000 towards food and accommodation before being allowed to leave the residence. He also claimed he was not paid any salary for the days he worked. Speaking about the incident, the complainant said he had initially believed Shashank Singh would help him leave safely, but alleged that the cricketer instead participated in the assault.
Based on the complaint, Ratibad Police registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, Shailesh Singh and their driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:
Section 296(B): Obscene acts and verbal abuse
Section 115(2): Voluntarily causing hurt/assault
Section 3(5): Joint criminal liability for acts committed with common intention
Police said a medical examination of the complainant confirmed visible injury marks on his face and body. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events.
Shashank Singh is an Indian cricketer who represents Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Chhattisgarh batter rose to prominence with his finishing abilities in the IPL and has been a key member of the Punjab Kings squad.
Neither Shashank Singh nor his father, retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, has publicly responded to the allegations at the time of writing. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
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