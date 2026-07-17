Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /PV Sindhu advances to Japan Open 2026 semifinals after Nozomi Okuhara withdraws

PV Sindhu advances to Japan Open 2026 semifinals after Nozomi Okuhara withdraws

PV Sindhu who is chasing her first title of the season will face Tokyo Olympic champion and world No. 4 Chinese shuttler Chen Yufei in the Japan Open 2026 semifinals.   

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
PV Sindhu advances to Japan Open 2026 semifinals after Nozomi Okuhara withdraws
Image Credit: Badminton Photo

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
PV Sindhu advances to Japan Open 2026 semifinals after Nozomi Okuhara withdraws
PV Sindhu2 min ago
2
The Odyssey review17 min ago
3
SBI Clerk Notification 202620 min ago
4
sbi atm as bedroom22 min ago
5
EPFO27 min ago