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PV Sindhu backs BAI’s ‘Monkey whisperers’ ahead of BWF World Championships 2026

PV Sindhu has backed BAI’s move to deploy “monkey whisperers” to keep troublesome monkeys away from the BWF World Championships in Delhi. The organisers have hired three experts to mimic langur calls after monkeys disrupted the India Open last year.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 08:12 AM IST
PV Sindhu backs BAI’s ‘Monkey whisperers’ ahead of BWF World Championships 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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PV Sindhu backs BAI’s ‘Monkey whisperers’ ahead of BWF World Championships 2026
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