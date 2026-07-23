Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu bowed out of the China Open Super 1000 after suffering a hard-fought defeat to home favorite and world No. 4 Chen Yufei in the women's singles round of 16 in Changzhou on Thursday. In an 89-minute blockbuster encounter, Sindhu squandered four match points in the second game before eventually falling 21-16, 20-22, 18-21 to the Tokyo Olympic champion.
With her defeat, along with the exits of Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty, India’s challenge at the tournament officially drew to a close in the pre-quarterfinal stage.
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Game 1: The Initial Fightback
Fresh off her Japan Open Super 750 title victory last week, PV Sindhu arrived in Changzhou brimming with confidence. However, Chen Yufei sprinted to a 13-7 lead in the opening set behind sharp placement and solid defense.
Unfazed, Sindhu staged a remarkable mid-game comeback, shifting to a patient criss-cross attacking game that forced errors from her opponent. Winning 14 of the next 17 points, Sindhu closed out the opening game 21-16 with a soft drop shot.
Game 2: The Heartbreak At Match Point
Sindhu maintained her momentum into the second game, dominating with steep smashes to build a 20-16 lead, putting her just a single point away from a place in the quarterfinals.
However, with her back against the wall, Chen Yufei mounted an extraordinary escape. Leveraging long, grinding rallies that drained the fatigued Indian shuttler - playing her seventh match in ten days - Chen reeled off six consecutive points to save four match points and take the set 22-20.
Game 3: The Decider
The deciding game saw both athletes exchange brutal rallies point-for-point. Sindhu held a slim 15-13 advantage and remained level at 17-17. But as exhaustion began to take its toll on Sindhu's power attacks, Chen pounced on crucial late errors to pull away and lock in the set 21-18.
This was Sindhu's ninth loss against Chen Yufei in 16 meetings.
Meanwhile, world No. 23 Ayush Shetty lost to 24th-ranked Irish shuttler Nhat Nguyen, going down 21-15, 13-21, 20-22. He led 19-15 in the decider but could not produce the finishing touches. On the other hand, Lakshya Sen, 14th in the badminton rankings, lost to eighth-ranked Victor Lai of Canada 21-19, 21-11 despite leading 15-9 in the first game.
The Indian badminton players will next be seen in action at the Taipei Open BWF Super 300 tournament starting on July 28.
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