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PV Sindhu bows out of China Open 2026 after defeat to Chen Yufei; India's campaign ends in 2nd round

In an 89-minute blockbuster encounter, PV Sindhu squandered four match points in the second game before eventually falling 21-16, 20-22, 18-21 to Chen Yufei in the round of 16 clash of China Open 2026 on Thursday. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
PV Sindhu bows out of China Open 2026 after defeat to Chen Yufei; India's campaign ends in 2nd round
Image Credit: Badminton Photo

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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