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PV Sindhu crashes out of Arctic Open 2026 after quarter-final loss to Ratchanok Intanon

PV Sindhu crashed out of the Arctic Open 2026 after losing 21-11, 19-21, 21-18 to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles quarter-finals on Friday. India’s campaign also ended with Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy’s men’s doubles defeat, as the shuttlers now turn their attention to the Denmark Open 2026.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:23 PM IST
PV Sindhu crashes out of Arctic Open 2026 after quarter-final loss to Ratchanok Intanon
Image Credit: X/ BAI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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