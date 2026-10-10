/PV Sindhu crashes out of Arctic Open 2026 after quarter-final loss to Ratchanok Intanon

India's star shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the Arctic Open 2026 after losing to Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon in a three-game women's singles quarter-final on Friday. The two-time Olympic medallist went down 21-11, 19-21, 21-18 against the top-seeded Thai player, bringing India's hopes in the women's singles competition to an end.
According to Olympics.com, the sixth-seeded Sindhu fought back after losing the opening game but could not maintain her momentum in the decider. The defeat also extended her losing streak against former world champion Intanon to six matches.
Intanon dominated the opening exchanges, racing to a 5-1 lead and putting Sindhu under pressure. The Indian shuttler attempted to fight back and narrowed the gap to 11-8 at the interval. However, Intanon raised her level after the break, winning 10 of the next 13 points to take the first game 21-11.
Sindhu responded with a determined performance in the second game. She held the advantage at the interval and moved ahead 17-14 as the contest became increasingly competitive.
Intanon then mounted a comeback, winning five consecutive points to take the lead. Sindhu, however, showed resilience under pressure, claiming four straight points to win the game 21-19 and force a decider.
The third game remained closely fought, with both players locked at 17-17. Intanon seized the crucial moment by winning three consecutive points to earn match point. Although Sindhu saved the first opportunity, the Thai shuttler converted her second chance to seal the match 21-18.
Intanon extends dominance over PV Sindhu
The Arctic Open quarter-final defeat marked Sindhu's sixth consecutive loss to Intanon. The Thai shuttler now leads their head-to-head record 10-4, underlining her recent dominance in the rivalry.
For Sindhu, the result ended her campaign at the BWF Super 500 tournament in Vantaa, Finland, despite her spirited fightback in the second game.
India's campaign at the Arctic Open 2026 also ended in the men's doubles quarter-finals later on Friday. Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy suffered a straight-game defeat against Denmark's Christian Faust Kjær and Rasmus Kjær. The Indian pair lost 21-13, 21-14, bringing their tournament run to a close.
With Sindhu's exit and the men's doubles defeat, India's challenge at the tournament came to an end.
Indian shuttlers will now turn their attention to the Denmark Open 2026, scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The tournament will provide another opportunity for India's leading badminton players to return to winning ways on the international circuit.
Sindhu will be looking to regroup after her narrow three-game defeat and prepare for the next challenge on the BWF World Tour.
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