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PV Sindhu creates history, becomes 1st Indian to win Japan Open by crushing Akane Yamaguchi

Indian badminton talisman PV Sindhu brought a definitive end to her extended championship drought, delivering an absolute masterclass on foreign soil to capture her first ever Japan Open Super 750 crown on Sunday.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
PV Sindhu creates history, becomes 1st Indian to win Japan Open by crushing Akane Yamaguchi
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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