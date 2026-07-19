/PV Sindhu creates history, becomes 1st Indian to win Japan Open by crushing Akane Yamaguchi

Indian badminton talisman PV Sindhu brought a definitive end to her extended championship drought, delivering an absolute masterclass on foreign soil to capture her first ever Japan Open Super 750 crown on Sunday. The former world champion and two-time Olympic medalist asserted her authority over long-term adversary and local favorite Akane Yamaguchi, executing a flawless performance in front of a partisan crowd at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. With this emphatic victory, the 31-year-old sports icon etches her name into the history books as the premier Indian shuttler to ever secure the prestigious title in Tokyo.
The grand triumph marks a massive turnaround for the Indian ace, securing her initial BWF World Tour silverware since her victory at the Syed Modi International back in December 2024. More significantly, the masterclass puts a definitive end to Sindhu's grueling seven-year quest to stand atop the podium at a Super 750 tier tournament or higher, reigniting her standing among the global elite.
Aggressive Tactical Rejuvenation Stuns the Local Favorite
Sindhu's march to the ultimate podium concluded a spectacular giant-killing week in the Japanese capital. Her campaign featured a sensational semifinal triumph over reigning Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yufei, which followed a grueling pre-quarterfinal victory against world number five Han Yue.
Entering the court with absolute tactical clarity, the Indian powerhouse asserted her dominance immediately by manufacturing an early three point cushion. While the four-time champion Yamaguchi utilized her signature defensive resilience to claw her way back and secure a slender lead at the mid-game interval, the post-break period belonged entirely to a rejuvenated Sindhu.
Adopting a highly proactive approach from the front of the court, the veteran unleashed a barrage of steep, punishing smashes that pushed the world number three onto the back foot. Even when the scoreboard locked at a tense 17-all, the Indian champion maintained complete composure, stringing together four consecutive points to lock up the opening frame.
The second stanza followed a nearly identical blueprint of clinical aggression. The Indian established a commanding cushion early on and resolutely withstood a late counter-offensive from the home favorite. Closing out the match points with absolute precision, she completed an display of tactical dominance that mirrored the vintage form that once terrorized the global circuit.
Defying the Head-to-Head Odds Before the Delhi World Championships
This blockbuster final marked the landmark 30th professional encounter between the two iconic contemporary rivals. While Yamaguchi arrived at the venue boasting a dominant recent streak, having claimed victory in seven of their last ten completed matchups, Sindhu completely flipped the historical narrative to extend her overall head-to-head advantage to 16-14.
The timing of this high-profile revival could not be more ideal for Indian badminton. With the BWF World Championships scheduled to commence next month on home soil in New Delhi, this dominant run provides an immense psychological boost to the national camp.
A Shared Podium Celebration and the Irwansyah Influence
The post-match ceremonies provided a highly moving display of mutual admiration and team spirit. In a beautiful gesture that resonated deeply across the arena, a smiling Sindhu broke protocol to invite her specialized coach, Irwansyah, onto the medal podium to share in the official photography.
Since integrating into Sindhu's support ecosystem in early 2025, the strategist has been widely credited with restoring the attacker's ferocious baseline hunger and physical durability. The celebratory mood extended to the competitors themselves, as the lifelong off-court friends posed for a warm joint selfie on the podium, showcasing deep mutual respect after an intense battle. With her speed, clinical finishing, and mental resilience fully restored, the Indian maestro has loudly signaled to the badminton landscape that her championship journey is far from over.
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