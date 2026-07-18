/PV Sindhu scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to reach Japan Open final

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to her maiden Super 750 final at the Japan Open 2026 on Saturday after China's Chen Yufei retired due to a hamstring injury. Sindhu was in complete control of the 44-minute semifinal, leading 21-19, 15-10 when the fourth seed conceded the match in Tokyo.
The commanding performance marks a significant milestone, marking the first time Sindhu has advanced past Chen Yufei, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Champion in seven years. It also represents her first BWF World Tour final appearance since the Syed Modi International in 2024.
With this, the 31-year-old Sindhu also became the first Indian shuttler to make the final at the Japan Open.
Hitting peak form just a month ahead of the BWF World Championships, the former World Champion will now face reigning World Champion Akane Yamaguchi in the summit clash on Sunday. World No. 3 Yamaguchi of Japan beat Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, currently ranked sixth, in the other semi-final clash.
Playing on her opponent's home ground, Sindhu enters the blockbuster final holding a razor-thin 15-14 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese star.
Despite trailing Chen Yufei 8-6 in their head-to-head record before the match, Sindhu made a flying start and outplayed the higher-ranked Chinese shuttler to open up a 16-11 lead.
However, Tokyo 2020 champion Chen Yufei, who had won each of her previous four meetings against Sindhu, fought back to level the score at 18-18. Sindhu, however, held her nerve to clinch the opening game.
The second game saw Sindhu take control early before Chen Yufei was forced to retire, handing the Indian shuttler a walkover victory after 44 minutes of play.
FINAL BOUND! Super Sindhu seals her spot in the title match at the Japan Open!— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 18, 2026
Absolute dominance on court. The ultimate showdown awaits tomorrow.#JapanOpen2026 pic.twitter.com/pQMtyutoKg
This victory marks another step in Sindhu's impressive comeback in 2026. The 31-year-old began the year ranked World No. 18 but has steadily climbed back into the elite ranks and now sits at World No. 9, showing she has returned to her top form.
Sindhu, India's Last Hope
Notably, PV Sindhu is the last remaining Indian at this year's Japan Open. Both Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty lost their opening-round matches while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty were forced to retire hurt during their opener.
On the other hand, India’s doubles challenge had ended in the pre-quarters with Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto exiting the mixed event.
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