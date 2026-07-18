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PV Sindhu scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to reach Japan Open final

PV Sindhu was leading 21-19, 15-10 when Chen Yufei retired in the Japan Open 2026 semi-finals on Saturday. Sindhu will now play in her first BWF World Tour final since the Syed Modi International in 2024.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
PV Sindhu scripts history, becomes 1st Indian to reach Japan Open final
Image Credit: Badminton Photo

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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