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PV Sindhu storms into Asian Games Quarterfinals with straight-game win over Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki

PV Sindhu defeated Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki 21-9, 21-13 to storm into the women’s singles quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2026. The two-time Asian Games medallist produced a dominant performance and remains in contention for another podium finish.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
PV Sindhu storms into Asian Games Quarterfinals with straight-game win over Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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