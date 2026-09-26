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PV Sindhu storms into Asian Games round of 16 after straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Chiu

PV Sindhu advanced to the women’s singles round of 16 at the Asian Games after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-chian 21-19, 21-14. The two-time Asian Games medallist will next face Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki in the last-16 clash later on Saturday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
PV Sindhu storms into Asian Games round of 16 after straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Chiu
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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