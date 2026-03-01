PV Sindhu stranded in Dubai after blast scare near airport

India’s two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has described a tense and frightening experience after an explosion occurred near Dubai International Airport, where she and her team were sheltering following flight suspensions triggered by escalating conflict in the Middle East. Sindhu, who was travelling to Birmingham for the All England Open Badminton Championships, said the blast took place close to their location inside the airport, forcing her coach to quickly move away from smoke and debris.

“The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us,” Sindhu posted on X.

She later confirmed that the group is safe and has been relocated.

“We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support… For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle.”

Travel halted amid regional tensions

Sindhu was transiting through Dubai en route to England when rising hostilities in the region led to airspace closures and suspension of flights, stranding thousands of passengers at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Earlier, she shared visuals from inside the airport showing crowded terminals and confirmed that flights had been suspended until further notice.

Dubai Airports later advised travellers to avoid heading to terminals while emergency response teams addressed the situation.

Chaos and uncertainty inside the terminal

Sindhu described chaotic scenes inside the airport, with families stranded and waiting anxiously for updates. She thanked fans for their messages and expressed concern for those affected by the unfolding crisis.

The disruption underscores how geopolitical tensions can rapidly impact global travel routes, with several Middle Eastern countries imposing airspace restrictions that have caused widespread delays and cancellations.

Impact on All England Open preparations

The All England Open, one of badminton’s most prestigious tournaments, begins this week in Birmingham. Any prolonged delay could affect Sindhu’s preparation and recovery schedule ahead of the event.

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached Birmingham before the airspace shutdown, highlighting how quickly the travel window closed.

For now, Sindhu remains in Dubai awaiting clearance to resume her journey, with safety the immediate priority.

The incident serves as a reminder that international sport remains vulnerable to sudden geopolitical crises, where travel disruptions can affect athletes as much as competition itself.