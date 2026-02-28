PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai on way to All England championship as Middle East tensions disrupt flights; check details

Two-time Olympic medallist shuttler PV Sindhu was left stranded at the Dubai Airport on Saturday en route to Birmingham in England as flight operations were suspended owing to escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel. Sindhu is travelling to Birmingham to participate in the prestigious All-England badminton championship.

Sindhu, the former World No.1 in women's singles, put out a video on her Instagram story, showing a crowded airport as people wait for an update from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates on when flights will resume.

Sindhu, India's most successful badminton player and a former medallist at the All-England, put out the Insta story on her official handle with the caption, ‘All flights suspended until further notice.’

"PV Sindhu was set to travel to the All England, but got stuck in Dubai. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is in touch with her as well as Emirates. Other players have already reached, but Sindhu insisted on travelling today and took a morning flight. The issue is expected to be resolved soon,” BAI sources told IANS. Sindhu won a silver medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and a bronze medal in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, reports said the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, have reached Birmingham for the event to be held at the Utilita Arena Birmingham, King Edwards Road from March 3-8.

The crisis in the Middle East has escalated after Israel and the US launched air strikes on Iran, following which Tehran has threatened to attack ships and shipping interests in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The possibility of attacks has disrupted air travel across the region to reach Europe and Africa.

Dubai Airport has already suspended all operations till further notice, while there have been Large-scale flight cancellations in flights leaving from India to Europe and Africa as they transit via Dubai and the Gulf region.