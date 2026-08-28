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R Praggnanandhaa creates history, becomes first Indian to win grand chess tour

R Praggnanandhaa scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour after a stunning comeback against defending champion Fabiano Caruana. The 21-year-old overcame a six-point deficit on the final day, winning the Rapid leg and holding his nerve in Blitz to seal the historic title.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
R Praggnanandhaa creates history, becomes first Indian to win grand chess tour
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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