/R Praggnanandhaa creates history, becomes first Indian to win grand chess tour

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa created history on Friday by becoming the first Indian to win the Grand Chess Tour, completing a remarkable comeback against defending champion Fabiano Caruana in the final.
Praggnanandhaa entered the final day facing a six-point deficit. He trailed Caruana 3-9 after the Classical leg, having lost the opening game and drawn the second. However, the 21-year-old Indian produced a stunning turnaround in the Rapid leg, winning both games to collect eight points and move ahead 11-9.
The contest then moved to the Blitz leg, where the pressure continued to mount. The first game ended in a draw after Caruana failed to capitalise on his opportunities. The defending champion then responded by winning the second Blitz game, bringing the score level at 12-12.
Praggnanandhaa regained the advantage in the third Blitz game, defeating Caruana with the white pieces for his third win of the day. The victory gave him a 14-12 lead heading into the final game, where he needed only a draw to secure the title.
The Indian Grandmaster held his nerve in the decisive game, forcing a threefold repetition despite being in a completely winning position, and secured the draw needed to dethrone Caruana.
Across the six games against Caruana, Praggnanandhaa recorded three wins, two draws and one defeat. Despite the eventual triumph, he admitted that he did not expect to have much of a chance when the final day began. "Honestly, I didn’t think I had much of a chance today. A six-point deficit is a lot. You basically need to do what I did," Praggnanandhaa said.
The Indian also highlighted the improvement in his Rapid and Blitz performances as a key factor behind his success. "Mainly, what changed from last year is my Rapid and Blitz game. It’s much better now, I think, and that’s a massive improvement in this format," he said.
The Grand Chess Tour triumph adds another major achievement to what has been an impressive run for Praggnanandhaa in 2026. After a disappointing outing at the Candidates tournament in Cyprus, he bounced back strongly by becoming the first
Indian to win the Norway Chess title, where he defeated Magnus Carlsen twice. He subsequently won in Saint Louis and finished second at the Sinquefield Cup.
For Praggnanandhaa, winning the Grand Chess Tour ranks just behind the World Championship in terms of significance. "Winning this is certainly second only to the World Championship, given the tradition and the stature of the event," he said.
The victory also brought a USD 200,000 prize and a guaranteed spot in next year's tour. Praggnanandhaa finished the 2026 Grand Chess Tour with the highest overall prize earnings of USD 404,354, having earlier won the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz and tied for first place in the Sinquefield Cup.
After nearly a month of continuous chess in Saint Louis, Praggnanandhaa said he now wanted to return home and take a break before the upcoming Olympiad.
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