Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /R Praggnanandhaa wins St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026: Scores, Standings, and Key Highlights

R Praggnanandhaa wins St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026: Scores, Standings, and Key Highlights

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa secured the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid and Blitz title on Friday.

Written ByANI
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 11:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
R Praggnanandhaa wins St Louis Rapid & Blitz 2026: Scores, Standings, and Key Highlights
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
J&K: Police fire shots after Scorpio SUV jumps Ramban checkpoint; abandoned vehicle seized
2
3
4
5