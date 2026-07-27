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Ravi Bishnoi opens up on run-up fix after England setback, shines in India’s Zimbabwe T20I series sweep

Ravi Bishnoi opened up on fixing his run-up issues after his costly England setback, saying the changes are now showing results. The leg-spinner claimed three wickets as India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
Ravi Bishnoi opens up on run-up fix after England setback, shines in India’s Zimbabwe T20I series sweep
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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