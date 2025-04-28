Ravichandran Ashwin, PR Sreejesh Receive Padma Awards From President Droupadi Murmu: WATCH

Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and legendary hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were conferred with the prestigious Padma Awards by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28.

Ashwin was honoured with the Padma Shri award India’s fourth-highest civilian honour while Sreejesh received Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award. Both sports persons got their respective awards at the star-studded ceremony, which was also graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Known for his sharp cricketing mind, Ashwin has been a force to reckon with in Test cricket, both with the ball and the bat. He retired from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-24 at the end of the third Test in Brisbane, bringing down the curtain on a decorated career that spanned over a decade.

Ashwin is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

BCCI Congratulates R Ashwin On Receiving Padma Shri Award - Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Ravichandran Ashwin after the veteran spinner was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award on Monday.

"Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with tea, India," wrote BCCI on X along with video.

In the video, Ashwin can be seen dressed in navy blue two-piece suit. He was seen greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah before walking up to receive the Padma Shri award from President Murmu.

Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award by the Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn, honouring his remarkable achievements and an illustrious career with #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8HlYQx3Dsl — BCCI (@BCCI) April 28, 2025

Hockey India Congratulates PR Sreejesh On Receiving Padma Bhushan - Watch

Hockey India on Monday congratulated PR Sreejesh after the former goal-keeper was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

"Congratulations to our Wall, P.R. Sreejesh, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu. A true legend, an inspiration for generations!," wrote Hockey India on X along with the video.

Congratulations to our Wall, P.R. Sreejesh, on being conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu.



A true legend, an inspiration for generations!#HockeyIndia #PRSreejesh #PadmaBhushan #ProudMoment pic.twitter.com/q09ZAUXaih — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 28, 2025

In the video, Sreejesh, who played a pivotal role in India’s back-to-back Olympic medals in men’s hockey, was seen wearing a traditional dress and he walked up to receive the award from the President in presence of his family.