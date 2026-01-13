Real Madrid Makes Change After Super Cup Loss; Xabi Alonso Exits As Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Over Head Coach

Real Madrid CF have officially announced the departure of Xabi Alonso as first-team head coach, with both parties agreeing to end the association. In a club statement, Real Madrid highlighted Alonso’s status as a club legend and reaffirmed that he will always enjoy the affection and respect of Madrid supporters.

Pressure Mounts After Recent Setbacks

The decision follows a difficult period for the club, capped by a 3-2 defeat to rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. Real Madrid also find themselves four points behind Barcelona in La Liga, intensifying scrutiny on the coaching setup.

Alonso took charge on June 1, 2025, after a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won a domestic double and reached the Europa League final. His early months in Madrid were encouraging, as the team reached the Club World Cup semifinals and won 13 of his first 14 matches, with the only loss coming against Atletico Madrid.

Champions League Defeat Proves Turning Point

The momentum slowed following a Champions League loss to Liverpool FC on November 4. From that point, Real Madrid managed just two wins from their next eight matches. A brief five-game winning streak failed to reverse the club’s long-term concerns.

In their farewell message, Real Madrid thanked Alonso and his entire technical team for their commitment and professionalism, wishing them success in the next phase of their careers while underlining his lasting connection to the club.

Alvaro Arbeloa Appointed New Head Coach

Soon after Alonso’s exit was confirmed, Real Madrid named Alvaro Arbeloa as the new first-team coach. Arbeloa has managed Castilla since June 2025 and has worked exclusively within Real Madrid’s academy system since 2020. Arbeloa guided Infantil A to a league title in 2020–21, coached Cadete A in 2021–22, and enjoyed major success with Juvenil A, winning a treble in 2022–23 and another league title in 2024-25.

As a player, Arbeloa represented Real Madrid from 2009 to 2016, making 238 appearances and winning eight major trophies, including two Champions League titles. He also earned 56 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012. He now takes charge of the first team with the task of restoring stability and momentum at the Santiago Bernabéu.