Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006181https://zeenews.india.com/other-sports/real-madrid-makes-change-after-super-cup-loss-xabi-alonso-exits-as-alvaro-arbeloa-takes-over-head-coach-3006181.html
NewsOther SportsReal Madrid Makes Change After Super Cup Loss; Xabi Alonso Exits As Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Over Head Coach
REAL MADRID

Real Madrid Makes Change After Super Cup Loss; Xabi Alonso Exits As Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Over Head Coach

Real Madrid CF have officially announced the departure of Xabi Alonso as first-team head coach, with both parties agreeing to end the association.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Real Madrid Makes Change After Super Cup Loss; Xabi Alonso Exits As Alvaro Arbeloa Takes Over Head CoachImage Credit:- X

Real Madrid CF have officially announced the departure of Xabi Alonso as first-team head coach, with both parties agreeing to end the association. In a club statement, Real Madrid highlighted Alonso’s status as a club legend and reaffirmed that he will always enjoy the affection and respect of Madrid supporters.

Pressure Mounts After Recent Setbacks

The decision follows a difficult period for the club, capped by a 3-2 defeat to rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. Real Madrid also find themselves four points behind Barcelona in La Liga, intensifying scrutiny on the coaching setup.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Alonso took charge on June 1, 2025, after a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he won a domestic double and reached the Europa League final. His early months in Madrid were encouraging, as the team reached the Club World Cup semifinals and won 13 of his first 14 matches, with the only loss coming against Atletico Madrid.

Champions League Defeat Proves Turning Point

The momentum slowed following a Champions League loss to Liverpool FC on November 4. From that point, Real Madrid managed just two wins from their next eight matches. A brief five-game winning streak failed to reverse the club’s long-term concerns.

In their farewell message, Real Madrid thanked Alonso and his entire technical team for their commitment and professionalism, wishing them success in the next phase of their careers while underlining his lasting connection to the club.

Alvaro Arbeloa Appointed New Head Coach

Soon after Alonso’s exit was confirmed, Real Madrid named Alvaro Arbeloa as the new first-team coach. Arbeloa has managed Castilla since June 2025 and has worked exclusively within Real Madrid’s academy system since 2020. Arbeloa guided Infantil A to a league title in 2020–21, coached Cadete A in 2021–22, and enjoyed major success with Juvenil A, winning a treble in 2022–23 and another league title in 2024-25.

As a player, Arbeloa represented Real Madrid from 2009 to 2016, making 238 appearances and winning eight major trophies, including two Champions League titles. He also earned 56 caps for Spain, winning the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012. He now takes charge of the first team with the task of restoring stability and momentum at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos