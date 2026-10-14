Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Record 41,000+ runners set to participate in Delhi Half Marathon 2026

Record 41,000+ runners set to participate in Delhi Half Marathon 2026

As part of the final preparations, minor refinements are being made to the Half Marathon route. The Open 10K is also scheduled to start from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 7:35 am with a revised route, instead of starting from Sansad Marg.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Record 41,000+ runners set to participate in Delhi Half Marathon 2026
Image Credit: Delhi Half Marathon

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Record 41,000+ runners set to participate in Delhi Half Marathon 2026
2
3
4
5