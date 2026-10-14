/Record 41,000+ runners set to participate in Delhi Half Marathon 2026

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, “The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon has grown into an event with a significant impact beyond sport. A socio-economic impact study conducted by Miranda House estimated the event’s socio-economic impact on Delhi-NCR at over ₹400 crore. Participants travel from across the country, often arriving several days before race day and staying with family or friends. Their presence contributes to local businesses, hospitality and retail, demonstrating how a sporting event can create value for the wider community.”