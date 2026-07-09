/Referee Francois Letexier deletes Instagram after Argentina vs Egypt WC controversy amidst 'fixed' claims

Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Egypt has sparked widespread debate, with French referee François Letexier finding himself at the center of the controversy. The defending world champions staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to defeat Egypt 3-2 and book their place in the quarterfinals. Argentina will now take on Switzerland on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium for a place in the last four.
Letexier Faces Backlash Over Key Decision
While Argentina celebrated a memorable turnaround, the refereeing performance dominated conversations after the match. A significant section of neutral fans criticized François Letexier's handling of the contest, particularly one crucial decision in the second half.
Letexier ruled out what would have been an Egyptian goal after determining that a foul had been committed on Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez before the ball crossed the line. The decision immediately triggered strong reactions from the Egyptian players, coaching staff, and supporters.
Following the final whistle, Egypt's camp openly expressed frustration with the officiating, while social media platforms were flooded with criticism aimed at the French referee.
François Letexier Deactivates Instagram Account
According to African football journalist Micky Jnr, François Letexier deactivated his Instagram account after the conclusion of the Argentina vs Egypt encounter. The move reportedly came after the referee became the target of intense online criticism and harassment following the controversial match.
Reports further claim that Letexier first limited comments on his Instagram posts before ultimately taking the profile offline.
The controversy has continued beyond the match itself. As reported by Ismael Mahmoud, Egyptian Football Federation president Hany Abo Rida has lodged an official complaint against François Letexier and the rest of his officiating team.
In addition, the Egyptian Football Association has reportedly urged FIFA not to appoint Letexier for any remaining matches during the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal Schedule
With the Round of 16 now complete, the quarterfinal lineup has been confirmed. The eight nations still in contention for the trophy are France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, Norway, England, Argentina, and Switzerland.
Match Date (US ET) Venue Date & Time (IST)
France vs Morocco Thursday, July 9, 4:00 PM Boston Stadium Friday, July 10, 1:30 AM
Spain vs Belgium Friday, July 10, 3:00 PM Los Angeles Stadium Saturday, July 11, 12:30 AM
Norway vs England Saturday, July 11, 5:00 PM Miami Stadium Sunday, July 12, 2:30 AM
Argentina vs Switzerland Saturday, July 11, 9:00 PM Kansas City Stadium Sunday, July 12, 6:30 AM
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