Republic Day: From Virender Sehwag to Bajrang Punia, sportspersons extend their wishes

India on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, and several prominent sportspersons extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion. Every year on the occassion of Republic Day, an extravagant parade, resembling the diverse culture and heritage of the nation is organised in the capital, New Delhi.

Batting maestero Sachin Tendulkar wished the citizens a happy Republic Day and wrote: "May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light."

Meanwhile, Tendulkar's former teammate Virender Sehwag made a special request to the citizens and asked them not to throw the Indian flag after celebrating.

Here are a few tweets:

May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/R7o3VDTlE4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2021

Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light. सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

उम्मीद करता हूं जिन महान सिद्धांतों पर हमारे देश की नींव रखी गई है, वे हमें हमेशा प्रेरित करते रहें। — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021

On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other’s strength in these trying times #HappyRepublicDay2021

Love & light forever #JaiHind — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 26, 2021

दे सलामी इस तिरंगे को

जिस से तेरी शान है

सर हमेशा ऊचा रखना

इसका

जब तक दिल मै जान है जय हिन्द, वन्दे मातरम

72वे गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई

— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) January 26, 2021