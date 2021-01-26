हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Republic Day

Republic Day: From Virender Sehwag to Bajrang Punia, sportspersons extend their wishes

Batting maestero Sachin Tendulkar wished the citizens a happy Republic Day and wrote: "May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light." Meanwhile, Tendulkar's former teammate Virender Sehwag made a special request to the citizens and asked them not to throw the Indian flag after celebrating. 

Republic Day: From Virender Sehwag to Bajrang Punia, sportspersons extend their wishes
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag (Twitter/virendersehwag)

India on Tuesday celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, and several prominent sportspersons extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion. Every year on the occassion of Republic Day, an extravagant parade, resembling the diverse culture and heritage of the nation is organised in the capital, New Delhi. 

Batting maestero Sachin Tendulkar wished the citizens a happy Republic Day and wrote: "May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light." 

Meanwhile, Tendulkar's former teammate Virender Sehwag made a special request to the citizens and asked them not to throw the Indian flag after celebrating.

Here are a few tweets:

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic Day
Next
Story

Republic Day 2021: Paddler Mouma Das, six other sportspersons awarded Padma Shri

  • 1,06,76,838Confirmed
  • 1,53,587Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M26S

72nd Republic Day: India to showcase its military might