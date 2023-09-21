trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665506
INDIANOIL GRAND PRIX OF INDIA

Riders Give Thumbs Up To BIC Track Ahead Of Grand Prix of India

As the anticipation builds, fans can rest assured that the Grand Prix of India will be a spectacle worth watching.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 09:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The excitement is palpable as the Grand Prix of India draws near, and top MotoGP riders are giving their stamp of approval to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), the newest addition to the racing calendar. With a diverse range of opinions, the track has riders eager to hit the asphalt and thrill the fans.

A Curious Interest

As the practice session looms on the horizon, riders are buzzing with anticipation. Many find the BIC track intriguing, with its unique layout setting it apart from other circuits. Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo Team expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I think the layout of the track is interesting. It’s nice and different compared to a lot of other tracks. So, I think it would be great."

Exploring Every Angle

Jorge Martin of Prima Primac Racing, fresh off his victory at the San Marino Grand Prix, left no stone unturned in his quest to understand the track. He took a bus and even rode a bicycle on the track to get a feel for it. His verdict? "I really like the layout. It will be really interesting."

A Familiar Face

Marc Marquez, the eight-time world champion, is no stranger to the BIC. He expects the track to showcase its full potential if the grip levels are favorable. "It’s one of the circuits that, from the layout, looks really nice. But if the grip is good, then it will be even nicer," Marquez remarked confidently.

An Organized Paradise

Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Marco Bezzecchi couldn't hide his excitement. He praised the circuit's organization and aesthetics, saying, "To be honest, I liked it a lot. The paddock is very well organized, the plain is very beautiful, and we will know about the track only after riding on it, but it looks fantastic."

Challenges Await

Brad Binder, the current record holder for the highest speed in MotoGP, is taking a cautious approach. He acknowledged the challenges presented by the longest straight on his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike. "I don’t really know where the speed trap is, but also it’s quite downhill, which is cool. But then there’s a big kick on the end, so where it goes uphill there might kill the chances a little bit. But anyway, I think it's a really long straight."

Don't Miss the Action

As the anticipation builds, fans can rest assured that the IndianOil Grand Prix of India will be a spectacle worth watching. The high-octane action will be exclusively broadcast on Sports18 and live-streamed on JioCinema in India. Secure your tickets for this thrilling event on BookMyShow and be part of the excitement! In summary, the riders are giving their approval to the BIC track, each finding something unique to appreciate. Their enthusiasm sets the stage for an unforgettable IndianOil Grand Prix of India.

