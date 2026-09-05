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'Rishabh has that X-factor': Suresh Raina reveals how Pant can revive white-ball career

Suresh Raina believes Rishabh Pant has the "X-factor" to succeed in white-ball cricket but needs to overcome mental blocks and play freely. Raina urged Pant to work on his mindset and batting approach to revive his ODI and T20I career.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
'Rishabh has that X-factor': Suresh Raina reveals how Pant can revive white-ball career
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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