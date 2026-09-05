/'Rishabh has that X-factor': Suresh Raina reveals how Pant can revive white-ball career

"He is my favourite player. I think what Rishabh has done is that he’s playing well and scoring tremendously in the Test matches. No, no, he is working hard. Dhruv Jurel is doing well; Sanju Samson is there. But Rishabh has that x-factor. What I feel and think is that he’s slowly maturing. You are talking about the white ball side of things, but it’s even true in the case of IPL," Raina said to Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.