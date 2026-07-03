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Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Riyad Mahrez leaves the national team as Algeria's second-most capped player, behind only Aïssa Mandi, while his tally of 40 international goals ranks second in the country's history, trailing only Islam Slimani.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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