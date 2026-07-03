/Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has confirmed his retirement from international football after his side were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 32 at the BC Place on Friday.
The 35-year-old announced his decision after the final whistle, bringing an end to a distinguished international career that spanned 12 years. During that period, Mahrez made 120 appearances for Algeria and scored 40 goals, establishing himself as one of the country's most influential footballers.
Reflecting on Algeria's elimination, Mahrez admitted the result was difficult to accept.
"The goal was to progress, and I think it was a game that was within our reach. We conceded two goals on mistakes, and at this level, we pay dearly for that," he said after the match.
When asked whether the match marked his final appearance at the World Cup, the veteran winger revealed that it was also his farewell to international football.
"It's my last appearance even with the national team. It was my last game," he added.
Mahrez leaves the national team as Algeria's second-most capped player, behind only Aïssa Mandi, while his tally of 40 international goals ranks second in the country's history, trailing only Islam Slimani.
Among the defining moments of his international career was leading Algeria to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title. His dramatic stoppage-time free-kick against Nigeria in the semi-finals remains one of the tournament's most iconic moments, before Algeria defeated Senegal to secure their first continental championship in nearly three decades.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup also proved to be Mahrez's most productive campaign on the global stage. He contributed to three goals across four matches, scoring twice against Austria and providing an assist against Jordan, setting a new benchmark for the most goal involvements by an Algerian player in a single World Cup edition
Mahrez also added another milestone by becoming the second-oldest African footballer to start a World Cup knockout fixture.
Born in France, Mahrez opted to represent Algeria in 2013 and made his international debut later that year. He featured at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and helped Algeria reach the Round of 16, beginning a remarkable international journey that saw him become one of the nation's greatest-ever players.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.