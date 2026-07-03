/Riyad Mahrez retires from international football after Algeria crash out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has confirmed his retirement from international football after his side were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Round of 32 at the BC Place on Friday.



The 35-year-old announced his decision after the final whistle, bringing an end to a distinguished international career that spanned 12 years. During that period, Mahrez made 120 appearances for Algeria and scored 40 goals, establishing himself as one of the country's most influential footballers.