Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

An injury-time strike from Mikel Merino secured a narrow 1-0 victory for Spain at Dallas Stadium. After Portugal were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026, Martinez announced at the press conference that the game against Spain was his last as Portugal's national team coach. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Roberto Martinez steps down as Portugal coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dipika Kakar shares update on cancer recovery, says infusion sessions are now a routine
Dipika Kakar6 min ago
2
Roberto Martinez7 min ago
3
Technology7 min ago
4
Anshula Kapoor13 min ago
5
Technology news17 min ago