Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Rodri creates history after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph; joins Messi, Zidane in elite club

Rodri creates history after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph; joins Messi, Zidane in elite club

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The Argentine Football Association (AFA) later shared an emotional tribute, writing, "Your tears are our captain," as fans rallied behind the 39-year-old legend.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Rodri creates history after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph; joins Messi, Zidane in elite club
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rodri creates history after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph; joins Messi, Zidane in elite club
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
2
Auto news22 min ago
3
man quits job to sell tea26 min ago
4
monsoon session39 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202640 min ago