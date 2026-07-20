Spain captain Rodri added another remarkable chapter to his glittering career after leading La Roja to the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, achieving a feat matched by only a handful of football's greatest players.
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal. While Torres grabbed the headlines with his winner, Rodri once again showcased the consistency and leadership that defined Spain's title-winning campaign.
The Manchester City midfielder was also named the tournament's Golden Ball winner, recognising him as the best player of the World Cup.
The World Cup triumph means Rodri has now won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League and Ballon d'Or during his career, becoming only the 11th men's player to achieve the landmark.
He joins an illustrious group featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Paolo Rossi, Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele.
Rodri's achievements do not stop there. Having also claimed the Golden Ball at FIFA World Cup 2026, the Spain captain became only the fourth player to win the World Cup, Champions League, Ballon d'Or and the World Cup Golden Ball, placing him in one of football's most exclusive groups.
Although Rodri did not find the scoresheet during the tournament, he remained the driving force behind Spain's midfield throughout the competition. His composure in possession, intelligent positioning and ability to dictate the tempo proved crucial as Spain completed an unbeaten run to lift their second FIFA World Cup title.
His performances earned him the Golden Ball ahead of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who received the Silver Ball after helping the defending champions reach another World Cup final. France forward Kylian Mbappé was awarded the Bronze Ball.
Rodri's latest achievement adds to an already decorated resume. The midfielder won the Ballon d'Or in 2024 following an outstanding season for both club and country, helping Manchester City secure another Premier League title while also playing a key role in Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.
He had previously etched his name into Manchester City's history by scoring the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan, delivering the club's maiden European crown.
Rodri's latest success is even more significant considering his journey back from a serious ACL injury suffered less than two years ago.
After recovering from the setback, the 30-year-old returned to captain Spain on football's biggest stage, lifting the World Cup trophy and finishing the tournament as its best player.
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