/Roger Federer breaks down in tears during emotional hall of fame induction: 'This is such a mess'

Tennis great Roger Federer was overcome with emotion several times during his induction speech at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, as he reflected on his family, coaches and the people who shaped his extraordinary career.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion was formally inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29, alongside renowned broadcaster Mary Carillo. Federer struggled to hold back his tears even before beginning his speech after his wife Mirka introduced him.
Federer repeatedly paused during his address as he looked back on his journey from Basel to becoming one of the biggest names in tennis. One of the most emotional moments came when he turned towards Mirka while paying tribute to his wife.
"Now the Mirka part," Federer said before becoming emotional again. He later joked about needing "tissues and sunglasses" to get through his speech.
Federer credited Mirka as one of the most important people in his life and career, highlighting the support they had given each other throughout his journey. "She and I grab each other's hands, and we run through walls," Federer said.
ROGER FEDERER GRAVÉ DANS L’HISTOIRE DU TENNIS— Univers Tennis (@UniversTennis) August 30, 2026
103 titres
20 en Grand Chelem
28 Masters 1000
6 ATP Finals
N1 237 semaines consécutives
1526 matchs - 1251 victoires
Le Suisse a été intronisé au Hall of Fame du tennis cette nuit. pic.twitter.com/8or0OAUJYC
Federer's emotional moments were not limited to his tribute to Mirka. He also became emotional while remembering the coaches, mentors and people who played important roles at different stages of his career.
He paid tribute to Stefan Edberg, his childhood idol who later became his mentor, along with the late Peter Carter and Peter Lundgren. Federer also thanked longtime coach and confidant Severin Luthi.
The Swiss great also remembered his parents, Robert and Lynette, and spoke about picking up his father's wooden racquet when he was just three years old.
Rather than focusing primarily on his numerous records and titles, Federer used much of his Hall of Fame speech to express his gratitude towards the people and experiences that shaped his career.
The Swiss legend said the honor was one of the greatest of his life but stressed that recognition was never what motivated him.
"Fame was never the goal," Federer said, reflecting on his desire to spend his life doing something he loved.
The International Tennis Hall of Fame described the induction as the sport's ultimate honor, with Federer becoming one of the newest members of the Class of 2026.
Federer retired from professional tennis in 2022 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam singles titles, 103 ATP Tour singles titles and 310 weeks as world No.1. He won Wimbledon eight times, the Australian Open six times, the US Open five times and the French Open once in 2009, completing the career Grand Slam.
Federer also held the world No.1 ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks.
His final competitive appearance came at the 2022 Laver Cup in London, where he partnered longtime rival Rafael Nadal in doubles.
Despite the emotional significance of the Hall of Fame ceremony, Federer made it clear that his relationship with tennis is far from over.
The Swiss legend described his continuing connection with the sport as a "love letter to tennis" and stressed that while his career as a player is over, tennis will remain an important part of his life.
Federer's induction officially added another chapter to the legacy of a player whose career extended far beyond titles and records.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.