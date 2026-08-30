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Roger Federer breaks down in tears during emotional hall of fame induction: 'This is such a mess'

Roger Federer broke down in tears multiple times during his International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Newport, reflecting on his family, coaches and remarkable career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion paid emotional tribute to wife Mirka and the people who helped shape his journey from Basel to the top of world tennis.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Roger Federer breaks down in tears during emotional hall of fame induction: 'This is such a mess'
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Roger Federer breaks down in tears during emotional hall of fame induction: 'This is such a mess'
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