India captain Rohit Sharma smashed 33 runs in just 16 balls in the fourth T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. In his innings, he smashed three sixes and two boundaries. With this, he surpassed, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi on the list of most sixes hit by a batsman in international cricket. Afridi who was known for his six-hitting ability had hit 476 sixes in international cricket while India opener Rohit now has 477. The list is being topped by former West Indies opener Chirs Gayle who has hit 553 sixes in T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

Most sixes in international cricket

553: Chris Gayle

477: Rohit Sharma*

476: Shahid Afridi

398: Brendon McCullum

Earlier, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first. India made three changes in the playing XI while the host went with an unchanged side from the last game.

Both team captains at the toss

Rohit Sharma - We were also looking to bowl, not sure how the pitch will play, we will now have to get the runs on the board. It's important from the team's perspective to find answers (when asked about the team's preparations at various moments in T20Is), we'll try and put our best foot forward. I understand where we stand as a team and will be looking to give chances to some of the other guys. We need to make them feel confident, that means we'll have to give them plenty of games. We are building towards the WC, the guys need to be tested in certain aspects of the game. Three changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in. They replace Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Nicholas Pooran - We are going to bowl first. The ground has been covered and there should be some moisture, we'll look for early wickets. Take the game as deep as possible and then win the key moments. We are playing some good cricket so far, the boys are looking forward to today's game.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy