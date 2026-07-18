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  • /Rohit Sharma's ODI records for India amid retirement buzz: 3 double-centuries, 11,757 runs, 33 centuries and more

Rohit Sharma's ODI records for India amid retirement buzz: 3 double-centuries, 11,757 runs, 33 centuries and more

Having already retired from T20Is in glory after the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in 2025, ODIs remain Rohit's final international frontier. Whether Lord’s is an exit or a reset, Rohit's legacy in ODIs remains one of the most dominant and record-breaking in Indian cricket history.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Rohit Sharma's ODI records for India amid retirement buzz: 3 double-centuries, 11,757 runs, 33 centuries and more
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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