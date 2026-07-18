As India prepares for the decisive third and final ODI against England at Lord's on July 19, 2026, speculation is at fever pitch regarding Rohit Sharma’s future in the 50-over format. Widespread speculation has intensified over the future of the former Indian captain, with swirling reports suggesting that the historic Lord's ODI could mark the final chapter of Rohit's illustrious 50-over career.
According to reports, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir are eyeing a transition toward the next generation, focusing strongly on molding younger talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
The BCCI And Team Management Divergence
While media reports suggest selectors and Indian team are ready to look ahead, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has firmly dismissed the claims, saying that third ODI against England on Sunday will not be Rohit Sharma's last appearance for India.
"Rohit Sharma remains a key player for India. There has been no discussion whatsoever about Lord’s being his last ODI. The entire team is focused on the crucial match ahead, and there’s no need to pay attention to such speculation," Saikia told IANS on Friday.
Having already retired from T20Is in glory after the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in 2025, ODIs remain Rohit's final international frontier. Whether Lord’s is an exit or a reset, Rohit's legacy in ODIs remains one of the most dominant and record-breaking in Indian cricket history.
A Career Defined by Explosive Starts and Unmatched Consistency
Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut on June 23, 2007, against Ireland. Initially struggling for a consistent spot, he transformed into one of the most destructive openers the format has seen after shifting up the order under MS Dhoni.
His ability to dominate powerplays with elegant strokeplay and calculated aggression set the tone for India’s white-ball revolution.
As captain (full-time from late 2021), he led India to the 2023 ODI World Cup final and clinched the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.Key ODI Career Statistics (as of his most recent match on July 16, 2026):
Matches: 287
Innings: 279
Not Outs: 37
Runs: 11,757
Batting Average: 48.58
Strike Rate: 92.77
Highest Score: 264* (vs Sri Lanka, Eden Gardens, 2014 – the highest individual score in ODI history)
Centuries: 33
Fifties: 62
These figures place him among India’s all-time greats, third on the list of highest run-scorers in ODIs for the country.
Record-Breaking Achievements
Rohit holds several all-time ODI records that underline his impact:
Highest individual ODI score: 264* (unbeaten double-century against Sri Lanka in 2014).
Most sixes in ODI history: Over 350 sixes, surpassing Shahid Afridi’s long-standing mark.
Most double-centuries: Three (including the 264), a unique feat.
Most 150+ scores in ODIs by an Indian.
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