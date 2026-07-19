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Ronaldo predicts Spain will beat Lionel Messi's Argentina easily in FIFA World Cup final

Brazil legend Ronaldo has backed Spain to beat defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, calling Luis de la Fuente's side overwhelming favourites. The two-time World Cup winner praised Spain's Pep Guardiola-inspired style while lauding Lionel Messi and Argentina's resilience throughout the tournament.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
Ronaldo predicts Spain will beat Lionel Messi's Argentina easily in FIFA World Cup final
Image Credit: IANS

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