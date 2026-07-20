"After discussions with the RBFA, we have decided not to extend the excellent journey we have shared over the past 18 months. I leave Belgium in League A of the UEFA Nations League and among the top eight teams in the world. I would like to thank my outstanding group of players, Sports Director Vincent Mannaert, and the fans who supported us throughout this World Cup. I wish Belgium every success as they continue the generational transition that I was proud to help initiate," Rudi Garcia said.