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Rudi Garcia's tenure as Belgium coach ends as RBFA opts not to extend contract

Rudi Garcia, a French professional football manager and former player born to a Spanish expatriate father, took over as Belgium's national football team manager with the contract lasting till the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
Rudi Garcia's tenure as Belgium coach ends as RBFA opts not to extend contract
Image Credit: IANS

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