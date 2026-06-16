/Sabri Lamouchi sets unwanted FIFA World Cup record, sacked as Tunisia coach after just one match

In an unprecedented move, Tunisia sacked head coach Sabri Lamouchi just 24 hours after their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The decision comes after Tunisia's crushing 5-1 defeat against Sweden in Sunday's Group F tie at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico.
The development etches Lamouchi’s name into the tournament's history books for all the wrong reasons, making him the first manager in FIFA World Cup history to be sacked after just one game.
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Tunisia faced Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F opener on Sunday in what was expected to be a competitive encounter. Instead, Sweden dominated, with stars like Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres shining brightly.
Yasin Ayari opened the scoring with a stunning long-range effort, and Sweden pulled away with clinical finishing. Tunisia managed a consolation goal through Omar Rekik's header, but the damage was done in a one-sided affair.
Notably, Lamouchi, appointed in January 2026 to replace Sami Trabelsi, had overseen just five matches in charge, recording one win, one draw, and three defeats. His side had struggled defensively, conceding heavily in warm-ups (including a 5-0 thrashing by Belgium).
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Swift Decision By Tunisian FA
The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) moved swiftly to replace Sabri Lamouchi by announcing the appointment of Herve Renard for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
In a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, the TFT said Renard would take charge until the end of Tunisia's World Cup campaign.
"The Tunisian Football University announces the appointment of Hervé Renard as the coach of the national team until the end of the 2026 World Cup, to continue his duties starting this evening, with the same financial privileges," the TFT said.
"The agreement also states to open negotiations after the end of participation in the World Cup, for long-term cooperation based on specific sporting goals.
A media point for the new national selector will be organized in the practice stadium half an hour before the start of the training session," it added.
Renard, 57, is a legendary figure in international football, famed for leading Saudi Arabia to a historic 2-1 upset over eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, as well as winning the Africa Cup of Nations with both Zambia and Ivory Coast.
Renard’s task is monumental but straightforward: restore discipline immediately. Tunisia still has a mathematical chance to advance from Group F, but they must get positive results in their remaining fixtures:
June 20: vs. Japan
June 25: vs. Netherlands
While Tunisia looks forward to a high-stakes rescue mission under Renard, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will forever remember Sabri Lamouchi as the casualty of the most brutal, rapid managerial sacking in the tournament's 96-year history.
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