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Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal strike gold as India bags seven boxing titles at CWG 2026

Sachin Siwach edged Namibia's Tryagain Morni Ndevelo 3-2 in the men's 60kg final, while Ankush Panghal defeated England's Dimeji Shittu to win the men's 80kg boxing gold at CWG 2026. Their victories took India's boxing tally to seven gold medals, capping a dominant campaign in Glasgow.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal strike gold as India bags seven boxing titles at CWG 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal strike gold as India bags seven boxing titles at CWG 2026
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