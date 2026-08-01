/Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal strike gold as India bags seven boxing titles at CWG 2026

India's Sachin Siwach clinched the men's 60kg boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after defeating Namibia's Tryagain Morni Ndevelo by a narrow 3-2 split decision in a thrilling final in Glasgow on Saturday.
In one of the closest contests of the boxing competition, Sachin held his nerve over three fiercely fought rounds to secure the verdict from three of the five judges. The Indian boxer matched Ndevelo punch for punch throughout the bout, showing composure under pressure and executing his tactics effectively in the decisive moments.
The victory capped an impressive campaign for Sachin, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and added another gold medal to India's rapidly growing boxing tally.
Ankush Panghal (80kg) clinched Commonwealth Games 2026 gold with a commanding 4-1 split-decision victory over England's D. Shittu, the 2025 World Boxing Cup champion.
The victories underlined India's dominance in the ring, with the country's boxers claiming seven gold titles in a sensational campaign in Glasgow.
India enjoyed one of its most successful days in Commonwealth Games boxing, collecting eight medals from the ring. Gold medals came through Sachin Siwach (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Priya (60kg), Sakshi (51kg), Jaismine (57kg) and Preeti (54kg), while Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Jadumani Singh finished with silver medals.
The rich haul helped India climb to fourth in the Commonwealth Games medals table with 35 medals overall, including 11 gold, 16 silver and eight bronze. India's tally also received a boost from a one-two finish in the men's Shot Put F57 event and a bronze medal in judo.
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