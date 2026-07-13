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Sachin Tendulkar, Carlos Alcaraz and legends hail Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon triumph

Jannik Sinner's second consecutive Wimbledon title drew praise from Sachin Tendulkar, Carlos Alcaraz, Rod Laver and other sporting legends. The Italian defeated Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final to claim his latest Grand Slam crown.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, Carlos Alcaraz and legends hail Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon triumph
Image Credit: IANS

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