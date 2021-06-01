Sagar Rana murder: Wrestler Sushil Kumar’s arms license suspended, says Delhi Police

The arms license of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi, has been suspended, said Delhi police on Tuesday (June 1). The cancellation process has been started by the License Department, informed the police.

Meanwhile, the crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday took the Olympic gold medallist to Haridwar to investigate his hideouts and the people who helped him while he was absconding. So far, the Delhi Police investigation has revealed that 13 people were involved in the alleged murder of Sagar Rana, out of which nine have been arrested and the other four absconding, have been identified.

The 38-year-old wrestler, Sushil Kumar, a prime suspect in the alleged murder case, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on May 23 in the Mundka area of the national capital.According to the police, in an effort to evade the arrest, Kumar crossed the borders of seven stated and union territories in a span of 18 days and constantly changed his SIM cards.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Monday took two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, arrested in connection with the murder of a wrester at the Chhatrasal Stadium here, to Haridwar where he allegedly fled following the incident, officials said.

Kumar was taken to Haridwar to ascertain the sequence of events following the incident, they said. Kumar and his associate Ajay were earlier taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh by to ascertain the sequence of events that unfolded after they fled the city following the wrestler's death.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5. Sagar succumbed to the injuries later.

