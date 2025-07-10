Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are approaching their two-year anniversary. Their relationship began in September 2023, when Kelce made the first move and Swift reciprocated. With rumors swirling that this could be Kelce’s final NFL season, fans are buzzing about a possible engagement. But not everyone believes their relationship is built to last. A self-proclaimed astrologer is stirring the pot with a bold prediction.

Mark Du Boise, who calls himself the “world’s best astrologer,” predicts their relationship isn’t meant to last. According to his reading of the stars and horoscopes, Taylor and Travis lack long-term compatibility. Why? He points to their zodiac profiles.

Zodiac Profiles

Taylor Swift is a Sagittarius with a Cancer moon. That combo makes her adventurous yet deeply emotional, someone who craves freedom and excitement but also needs emotional security and nurturing. Du Boise argues this dual nature can trigger internal conflict and mood swings, making it hard to maintain lasting harmony.In his view, people like Taylor need a partner who can match her adventurous side while offering a strong emotional anchor.

Travis Kelce, by contrast, is a Libra with a Sagittarius moon. That personality mix makes him charismatic and socially polished, with a love for adventure and a desire for balance. But it also suggests a fear of long-term commitment - Libras often bounce from relationship to relationship as they search for equilibrium.

Du Boise doesn’t hold back. He lays much of the blame on Taylor, claiming:

“She is a Sagittarius with a Cancer moon. I don’t think anyone is going to last with Taylor. Taylor’s troubled. She is a sun moon quincunx. She has a hard astrology.”

These comments are bound to upset Swift’s fans. But it's important to remember astrology is considered a pseudoscience. Those who rely on it often find predictions vague and inaccurate. If we took every horoscope seriously, life would become chaotic.

Proposal Loading

Meanwhile, rumors of a possible proposal are spreading fast especially over the July 4 weekend. Many speculated they might’ve secretly gotten engaged. But insiders say that’s not the case… not yet. Sources close to the couple believe an engagement is likely, just not until after Kelce retires from the NFL. That means Taylor might have to wait another year or so before they exchange rings.

In the meantime, the couple continues to thrive. They’ve been together for 22 months and are still fully committed to each other.

Taylor has been a dedicated presence at Kelce’s games, cheering him on with real passion. In return, Travis has been there for her too—traveling the world to support her Eras Tour, from London to Argentina and beyond. He’s shown up to make sure she feels emotionally secure. And she’s given him the support and encouragement he needs to be his best. Regardless of what the stars suggest, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are clearly writing their own story one built on mutual commitment, not cosmic predictions.