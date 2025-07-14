Saina Nehwal Confirms Separation After 7 Years: Who Is Her Ex-Husband Parupalli Kashyap? Know All About Him

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal announced her separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap on Sunday, July 13, after nearly seven years of marriage. She shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Life takes us in different directions… We’ve decided to part ways and choose peace, growth, and healing.” She also thanked fans for respecting their privacy. Kashyap hasn’t commented yet but looked cheerful in a recent Instagram story posted hours before the announcement. He was seen enjoying the Awakenings Festival in the Netherlands with friends.

Who Is Saina Nehwal's Husband Parupalli Kashyap?

Indian badminton veteran Parupalli Kashyap has remained a respected name in Indian sports for over a decade, known for his grit, discipline, and contribution to Indian men’s badminton. While his recent divorce from Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal made headlines, Kashyap’s legacy goes far beyond his personal life. From fighting asthma as a young boy to winning gold at the Commonwealth Games, his inspiring journey continues to impact Indian badminton through his current role as a coach and mentor.

Early Life and Education

Born on September 8, 1986, in Hyderabad, Parupalli Kashyap’s life took a significant turn at age 11 when he joined a local badminton camp under coach S.M. Arif. Though initially balancing studies and sports, Kashyap later pursued a degree in Computer Science from UPES, Dehradun, before fully committing to a professional career in badminton.

His childhood was marked by frequent relocations due to his father’s job and a daunting asthma diagnosis that could have derailed his sporting aspirations. But Kashyap’s determination kept him going.

Kashyap trained under Indian badminton stalwarts like Prakash Padukone and later, Pullela Gopichand, at the renowned Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. It was here that he met fellow trainee Saina Nehwal marking the beginning of both a professional and personal partnership His style of play built around tactical awareness and stamina began earning him praise as he rose through the ranks of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Parupalli's Career Highlights

2010 Commonwealth Games: Bronze medal, overcoming challenges involving asthma medication.

2012 London Olympics: Became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the quarterfinals.

2012: Received the Arjuna Award for sporting excellence.

2013: Attained World No. 6 ranking.

2014 Commonwealth Games: Gold medal in Men’s Singles in Glasgow.

2013 Indian Badminton League (IBL): Icon Player for Banga Beats franchise.

Marriage and Divorce with Saina Nehwal

Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal’s relationship began during their training days and blossomed over the years. After dating for nearly 14 years, the two tied the knot in December 2018, becoming one of Indian sports’ most beloved couples. However Saina publicly announced their separation on July 13 via Instagram post after seven years of marriage. While the couple requested privacy, the news sparked renewed interest in Kashyap’s career and personal life.

FAQs About Parupalli Kashyap

1. Who is Saina Nehwal’s ex-husband?

Parupalli Kashyap, a former top-ranked Indian badminton player, is the ex-husband of Saina Nehwal.

2. What is Saina Nehwal's Husband Parupalli Kashyap’s profession now?

Kashyap is currently a badminton coach at the Gopichand Badminton Academy.

3. When did Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal get married?

They got married in December 2018.

4. When did Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap separate?

Saina Nehwal announced their separation on July 13, 2025.

5. What are Parupalli Kashyap’s biggest achievements?

His major achievements include a Commonwealth Games gold (2014), Olympic quarterfinal finish (2012), and a career-high World No. 6 ranking.

6. What is Parupalli Kashyap’s net worth?

His estimated net worth is around USD 1.5 million (INR 12.87 crore approx.).

7. What is Parupalli Kashyap’s educational background?

He pursued a Computer Science degree from UPES, Dehradun.

8. Did Parupalli Kashyap ever win an Olympic medal?

No, but he was the first Indian male shuttler to reach the Olympic quarterfinals in 2012.