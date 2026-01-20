Saina Nehwal Retires: Olympic Medallist Ends Iconic Career After Knee Injury

Indian badminton great Saina Nehwal has officially confirmed her retirement from competitive badminton, bringing an end to a trailblazing career that spanned nearly two decades. At 35 years old, Nehwal revealed her decision in a recent podcast interview, saying her body can no longer withstand the rigours of elite-level badminton due to chronic knee deterioration and arthritis. Nehal last competed at the 2023 Singapore Open, but until now had not made a formal announcement. Her retirement caps a journey that not only reshaped Indian women’s badminton but also inspired a generation of young athletes.

“I had stopped playing two years back. I actually felt that I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms, so there was no need to announce it,” Saina said on a podcast, as quoted by PTI.

“If you are not capable of playing anymore, that’s it. It’s fine.”

Nehwal added that her prolonged absence from competition already reflected her decision, which is why she did not see retirement as a moment that needed to be formally marked. “I didn’t think it was such a big matter to announce my retirement. I just felt my time was up because I couldn’t push much, that my knee is not able to push like before,” she said.

She highlighted the stark contrast between what elite badminton demands and what her body could now endure. “You train eight to nine hours to be the best in the world. Now my knee was giving up in one or two hours. It was swelling and it became very tough to push after that. So I thought it’s enough. I can’t push it anymore,” Nehwal said.

“Your cartilage has totally degenerated, you have arthritis, that’s what my parents needed to know, that my coaches needed to know,” she said. “I just told them, ‘Now probably I can’t do it anymore, it is difficult.’”

Why Her Retirement Matters Now

Nehwal’s confirmation ends months of speculation following her prolonged absence from international competition.

Her legacy includes putting Indian badminton on the global map and opening doors for future stars in the sport.

With the Paris Olympics and other major events on the horizon, her departure reshapes India’s medal prospects and senior leadership in the sport.

The Physical Toll: Knee Injury and Decline

In the podcast, Nehwal explained that progressive knee cartilage degeneration and arthritis made it impossible to maintain the high-intensity training required at the elite level. She said that while she stopped playing two years ago, she felt this was the right moment to acknowledge it publicly as her career’s close.

“I entered the sport on my own terms and left on my own terms,” she said, adding that if you can’t compete at the top level anymore, it’s time to step away.

Her knee issues trace back years, notably worsened after a serious injury at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which recurred despite multiple comebacks. Despite this, she achieved notable successes post-injury, including medals at World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Career Achievements That Defined a Generation

Olympic Medal Breakthrough



Nehal became the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, capturing bronze at the 2012 London Olympics, a feat that helped transform the sport’s profile in India.

World No.1 and Global Titles



At her peak, she rose to world No.1, a first for an Indian woman in badminton, and collected multiple BWF titles.

Consistency and Comebacks



Even after major injuries, Nehwal returned to podium finishes at the World Championships and clinched Commonwealth gold medals, showcasing resilience and elite competitiveness.

What’s Next for Indian Badminton

New leadership opportunities for rising stars like P.V. Sindhu, who continues to compete at top tiers. Growth in coaching, mentorship roles for legends such as Nehwal herself. Further focus on sports science and injury prevention in athlete development. Nehwal’s retirement is a milestone not just in her career but for Indian badminton’s evolution from promising underdog to world-class force.