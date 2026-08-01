India continued its golden run in women's boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas clinched gold medals in their respective weight categories on Saturday, extending the country's dominance in the ring. The victories came after Jaismine and Preeti had also topped the podium earlier in the day, taking India's tally to four women's boxing gold medals.
Sakshi Chaudhary produced a commanding performance to defeat England's Ruby White by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women's 51kg final at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.
The Indian boxer controlled the contest from start to finish with sharp footwork, precise combinations and disciplined defence. She edged the opening round 10-9 on all five judges' scorecards before tightening her grip on the bout in the remaining rounds.
The judges unanimously declared Sakshi the winner, with scorecards reading 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 30-26 and 30-27, capping an unbeaten run to the gold medal.
Later, Priya Ghanghas added another gold to India's tally by defeating Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in the women's 60kg final.
The bout proved to be Priya's toughest challenge of the tournament as both boxers exchanged punches in a closely fought contest. However, the Indian remained composed under pressure, using disciplined defence and timely attacks to impress the judges.
Three judges scored the contest 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in Priya's favour, while one judge awarded a 29-28 verdict to the Canadian. The split decision sealed India's fourth women's boxing gold medal at the Games.
Earlier on Saturday, Jaismine defeated Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh by a unanimous 5-0 decision to claim the women's 57kg title, while Preeti outclassed Canada's S.S. Delgado by another 5-0 verdict to win the women's 54kg gold. Preeti also registered a knockdown en route to a perfect 30-27 victory on all five judges' scorecards.
The four gold medals underlined India's exceptional showing in women's boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with the contingent delivering one dominant performance after another in Glasgow.
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