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Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas shine as India reaches four women's boxing titles at CWG 2026

Sakshi Chaudhary and Priya Ghanghas clinched gold medals as India completed a dominant day in women's boxing at the Commonwealth Games 2026, taking the country's tally to four women's titles. Earlier, Jaismine and Preeti also struck gold, underlining India's supremacy in the women's boxing competition in Glasgow.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 09:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas shine as India reaches four women's boxing titles at CWG 2026
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Sakshi Chaudhary, Priya Ghanghas shine as India reaches four women's boxing titles at CWG 2026
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