Sania Mirza Breaks Silence On Emotional Breakdown Post Divorce; Farah Khan Rushed To Her Aid In Pyjamas!

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has always been known for her strength, grace, and determination — both on and off the court. But in a deeply emotional revelation, she shared one of the most vulnerable moments of her life — suffering a panic attack after her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Speaking on the first episode of her new YouTube talk show, Serving It Up With Sania, the former doubles World No. 1 opened up about the emotional toll of balancing motherhood, career, and personal pain. The episode featured Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan, one of Sania’s closest friends, who played a crucial role in helping her through that difficult phase.

“I Was Shivering”: Sania’s Lowest Moment After The Divorce

In the candid chat, Sania recalled how Farah showed up for her during one of her lowest points. “There was a moment that was one of the lowest moments when you (Farah Khan) showed up on my set and I had to go on a live show after that,” Sania shared. “I was shivering. If you had not come there, I wouldn’t have done that show. You told me, ‘No matter what, you are doing this show.’”

The tennis legend’s honesty struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised her for speaking openly about mental health struggles, anxiety, and the pressure of single motherhood.

Farah Khan’s Heartfelt Response: “I Had Never Seen You Get A Panic Attack”

Farah, who appeared visibly emotional during the conversation, recalled the same incident. “I got so scared. I had to shoot that day, but I just left everything and came there in my pyjamas and chappals,” she said. “I had never seen you get a panic attack.”

Farah’s support and Sania’s willingness to be vulnerable in public highlighted the power of female friendship and the importance of emotional support during personal crises.

Life After Divorce: Sania Mirza’s Strength As A Single Mother

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik married in April 2010 in Hyderabad and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in October 2018. However, after years of speculation about their relationship, Sania’s family confirmed her divorce in January 2024, shortly after Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Since then, Sania has focused on raising her son and rebuilding her life while maintaining her professional commitments as a sports mentor, speaker, and now a talk show host. Farah praised her resilience, saying, “For you to do it alone — to work, raise your son, and still give him time — it’s double the effort. You’re doing it beautifully.”

Serving It Up With Sania: A New Chapter

With her YouTube series Serving It Up With Sania, the six-time Grand Slam champion is creating a space for candid, inspiring conversations. The show combines light-hearted moments with heartfelt discussions on life, relationships, and mental health — topics often brushed aside in the public eye.

Sania’s openness about her panic attack has sparked widespread admiration online, with fans calling her an “inspiration for modern women” who face emotional battles behind their smiles.