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Sarfaraz Khan returns to India Test squad as Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka series

Sarfaraz Khan has been named as Sai Sudharsan’s replacement in India’s Test squad for the Sri Lanka series after Sudharsan was ruled out due to a right toe stress reaction. Sarfaraz will join the squad in Colombo ahead of the first Test in Galle, starting August 15.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 08:27 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Sarfaraz Khan returns to India Test squad as Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka series
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Sarfaraz Khan returns to India Test squad as Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka series
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