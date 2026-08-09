/Sarfaraz Khan returns to India Test squad as Sai Sudharsan ruled out of Sri Lanka series

Sarfaraz Khan has been recalled to India’s Test squad as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan, who has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a right toe stress reaction.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday that Sudharsan has made significant progress in his recovery but is not fit enough to feature in the Test series.
Sudharsan had been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru after suffering the injury during the India A tour of Sri Lanka. Despite making progress, the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor his recovery.
"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from the right toe stress reaction and is recovering well," the BCCI said in a statement.
The Men's Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as Sudharsan's replacement. The Mumbai batter will join the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the opening Test, which begins on August 15.
Sarfaraz's recall gives the middle-order batter another opportunity to establish himself in India's Test setup. The 28-year-old made his Test debut against England in February 2024 and made an immediate impact by scoring half-centuries in both innings of his first match.
According to the information provided, Sarfaraz has played six Tests for India and scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, with a highest score of 150.
He was also part of India's squad for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia but did not feature in any of the five Tests. While Sarfaraz has earned a recall, his inclusion in the playing XI is not certain.
Sudharsan has generally occupied the No. 3 position, while Devdutt Padikkal is among the options who could be considered for the top-order spot. Sarfaraz, meanwhile, is primarily a middle-order batter, an area where India already have several established options. His selection therefore does not automatically guarantee him a place in the XI for the opening Test in Galle.
India will play two Tests against Sri Lanka, with the first match scheduled in Galle from August 15. The second Test will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo from August 23 to 27.
India's updated squad is:
Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.
For Sudharsan, the focus now remains on completing his recovery under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. For Sarfaraz, the Sri Lanka series presents another chance to make his case for a regular place in India's Test setup.
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