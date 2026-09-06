India's premier men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, finally conquered the Shenzhen curse, pulling off a gritty comeback victory against home favorites He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu to lift the China Masters 2026 Super 750 crown on Sunday.
The fourth-seeded Indians, former world No. 1s and 2022 Asian Games gold medallists, bounced back from an opening-game drubbing to defeat the Chinese pair 11-21, 21-13, 21-17 in a grueling 68-minute thriller. The victory ended years of near-misses at the event and delivered the pair their second BWF World Tour title of the season.
Satwik and Chirag had finished runners-up in both 2023 and 2025 and reached the semi-finals in 2024, making this their third final in four editions. No Indian player had previously won the China Masters since the tournament began in 2005.
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The final began under immense pressure as the Chinese pair raced out of the blocks, feeding off a raucous home crowd. He and Ren dominated flat exchanges, suffocated India's attack at the net, and took the opening game decisively at 21-11.
Refusing to let the match slip away, Satwik and Chirag reset their tactical approach in the second game:
Seizing The Mid-Court: Chirag sharpened his net intercepts, restricting Ren’s quick drives and forcing the Chinese duo into defensive lifts.
Unleashing The Heavy Artillery: Satwik repeatedly found his range from the rear court, unleashing punishing steep smashes down the tramlines to level the match with an emphatic 21-13 win.
The final game developed into an intense tactical duel. Exchanges were tight up to the mid-game interval, with both sides trading blows in rapid-fire flat rallies.
Tied at 15-15, Satwik and Chirag stepped up a gear. A combination of aggressive body smashes from Satwik and lightning-quick reflex returns from Chirag at the net broke the Chinese resistance.
Capitalizing on crucial unforced errors from He and Ren under pressure, the Indian pair surged ahead to 20-16 before sealing match point at 21-17, sinking to their knees in jubilation.
Tournament Summary: The Road To The Crown
Stage Opponents Score
Round of 16 Toma Junior Popov & Christo Popov (FRA) 21-17, 22-24, 21-9
Quarterfinals Kim Astrup & Anders Skaarup Rasmussen (DEN) 21-13, 16-21, 21-18
Semifinals Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub & Tan Wee Kiong (MAS) 21-16, 18-21, 21-11
Final He Jiting & Ren Xiangyu (CHN) 11-21, 21-13, 21-17
A Crucial Momentum Builder
Throughout the week in Shenzhen, Satwik and Chirag showcased supreme endurance, being pushed to three games in every single round from the last 16 onward.
Having returned to peak competitive form following an injury lay-off earlier in the season, this hard-fought title run provides the ideal injection of confidence and match-fitness for India’s top doubles stars as they head into a packed late-season calendar.
Along with pocketing the winner's prize purse of $92,500, the victory delivers 11,000 crucial BWF ranking points as they reassert their status among the undisputed global elites in men's doubles.
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