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Satwik-Chirag storm into China Masters final after thrilling win over Malaysian pair

Satwik-Chirag defeated Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong 21-16, 18-21, 21-11 to storm into the China Masters final. The Indian duo will face either Tee Kai Wun-Yap Roy King or He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu in the title clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
Satwik-Chirag storm into China Masters final after thrilling win over Malaysian pair
Image Credit: Badminton Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Satwik-Chirag storm into China Masters final after thrilling win over Malaysian pair
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