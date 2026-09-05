/Satwik-Chirag storm into China Masters final after thrilling win over Malaysian pair

India’s top-ranked men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continued their impressive run at the China Masters, defeating Malaysia’s Nur Mohd Azriyn and Tan Wee Kiong in a three-game semifinal at the Shenzhen Arena on Saturday.
The Indian pair secured a 21-16, 18-21, 21-11 victory to book their place in the final of the tournament. The win also marked their third China Masters final appearance in four years since 2023.
The ‘Smash Bros’ endured an early setback in the semifinal, falling 0-5 behind. However, Satwik and Chirag quickly turned things around, producing a seven-point streak to move ahead 7-5.
The Indians maintained control for the remainder of the opening game and eventually took it 21-16. The Malaysian duo responded strongly in the second game. They kept the pressure on the Indian pair and managed to force a decider by winning the game 21-18.
With a place in the final at stake, Satwik and Chirag raised their level in the third game. The 2022 Asian Games champions established a commanding advantage and gave their opponents very little opportunity to stage another comeback. Although the Malaysians managed to save two match points, the Indian pair remained composed to close out the decider 21-11. Satwik and Chirag sealed the semifinal in one hour and six minutes.
The Indian duo will now face the winners of the other semifinal between Malaysia’s Tee Kai Wun and Yap Roy King and China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu.
With another final appearance secured, Satwik and Chirag will look to finish their China Masters campaign with the title.
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