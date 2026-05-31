Satwik-Chirag win first title in two years, create history at Singapore Open 2026

India's star men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty etched their names in the history books after winning the Singapore Open 2026 title on Sunday. The World No.4 duo defeated Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in a thrilling three-game final to become the first Indian pair ever to win the men's doubles crown at the prestigious BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

The Indian combination overcame a slow start to register an 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 victory in a contest that lasted one hour and 13 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It was a memorable comeback from Satwik and Chirag, who bounced back strongly after losing the opening game to claim their first title of the 2026 season.

The triumph also marked their third BWF World Tour Super 750 title, adding to their French Open victories in 2022 and 2024. The pair had earlier won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 title in 2023, further strengthening their status as one of the world's leading men's doubles combinations.

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Satwik-Chirag fight back to script history

The Indonesian duo started the final on a positive note and managed to edge out the Indians in a closely fought opening game. However, Satwik and Chirag responded in dominant fashion in the second game.

With the score tied at 8-8, the Indian pair won six consecutive points to seize control of the contest. Although Alfian and Fikri attempted a late comeback, Satwik and Chirag forced the match into a deciding game.

The momentum remained with the Indians in the third game as they raced to an 11-5 lead. The Indonesians narrowed the gap briefly, but the Indian duo maintained their composure and closed out the match to seal a historic title.

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Satwik and Chirag enjoyed an impressive run en route to the Singapore Open 2026 title. The Indian duo began their campaign with straight-game victories over Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan, followed by another comfortable win against Japan's Hiroki Midorikawa and Kyohei Yamashita in the Round of 16.

Their toughest test came in the quarterfinals, where they recovered from a game down to defeat Malaysia's Kang Khai Xing and Aaron Tai. The pair then produced one of the standout results of the tournament by overcoming reigning world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae in the semi-finals, ending the South Korean duo's 34-match winning streak. Carrying that momentum into the final, Satwik and Chirag fought back after losing the opening game to defeat Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and script history in Singapore.

One of the standout moments of their campaign came in the semi-finals when they defeated reigning world champions Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae, ending the South Korean pair's remarkable 34-match unbeaten streak.

First title since 2024

The Singapore Open victory is particularly significant for Satwik and Chirag as it marks their first BWF World Tour title since winning the Thailand Open in 2024. Earlier this month, they finished runners-up at the Thailand Open 2026 before producing a strong response in Singapore.

Speaking after the triumph, Satwik admitted the victory was special given their struggles at the venue in previous years. "We were a bit nervous before coming here because we had not done very well in Singapore in the past. Winning the title here makes it even more special," he said.